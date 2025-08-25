Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mega-Deal in Kanada: Katapultiert sich diese Aktie jetzt in die Top-Liga der Explorer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RZK | ISIN: SE0006994448 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TE
Frankfurt
25.08.25 | 08:08
0,006 Euro
-12,50 % -0,001
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2025 08:45 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne AB (publ) announces that the acquisition period for shares in Qbim AB commences today

SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne" or the "Company") announces that the acquisition period in the Company's distribution of ownership in Qbim AB ("Qbim") - decided on 17 June 2025 (the "Offer") - commences today. The transaction is carried out through Purchase Rights in accordance with previously communicated terms.

Summary of the Offer:

• Acquisition period: 25 August - 5 September 2025.
• Trading in Purchase Rights (organized by beQuoted): 25 August - 2 September 2025.
• Shareholders registered in SpectrumOne on the record date 20 August 2025 receive one (1) Purchase Right per share held. Eight (8) Purchase Rights entitle the holder to acquire one (1) share in Qbim.
• Offer price is SEK 0.28 per share.
• SpectrumOne has obtained acquisition undertakings and guarantee commitments of SEK 13,1, million corresponding to 100 percent of the Offer.

Qbim has today published a Company Description, please refer to Qbim's website: www.qbim.se.

For further information

Fredric Forsman
Chairman of the Board
+46 739 78 78 44
fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)
Jungfrugatan 35
SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden
Phone: +46 8 408 933 50
www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered as a SaaS online service with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries, enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science in support of business analysis, strategy, and growth - all of which can be achieved the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and is responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development offices located in Norway, Finland, and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.