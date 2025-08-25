SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne AB (publ) announces that the acquisition period for shares in Qbim AB commences today

SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne" or the "Company") announces that the acquisition period in the Company's distribution of ownership in Qbim AB ("Qbim") - decided on 17 June 2025 (the "Offer") - commences today. The transaction is carried out through Purchase Rights in accordance with previously communicated terms.

Summary of the Offer:

• Acquisition period: 25 August - 5 September 2025.

• Trading in Purchase Rights (organized by beQuoted): 25 August - 2 September 2025.

• Shareholders registered in SpectrumOne on the record date 20 August 2025 receive one (1) Purchase Right per share held. Eight (8) Purchase Rights entitle the holder to acquire one (1) share in Qbim.

• Offer price is SEK 0.28 per share.

• SpectrumOne has obtained acquisition undertakings and guarantee commitments of SEK 13,1, million corresponding to 100 percent of the Offer.

Qbim has today published a Company Description, please refer to Qbim's website: www.qbim.se.

For further information

Fredric Forsman

Chairman of the Board

+46 739 78 78 44

fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered as a SaaS online service with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries, enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science in support of business analysis, strategy, and growth - all of which can be achieved the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and is responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development offices located in Norway, Finland, and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.