SMX Public Limited: SMX Expands Global Circularity Network Through Six High-Impact Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Every industry reaches a moment when proof stops being optional. For SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), that moment has arrived. What began as molecular science has become an operational reality, moving through the global supply chain not as theory but as infrastructure.

Factories, recycling centers, and refineries are now speaking the same language-the one SMX wrote in molecules and translated into data. Its molecular markers and digital passports are building a universal framework that enables every material to tell its own story - from origin to reuse.

This isn't the echo chamber of sustainability conferences. It's a working system that ties together regulators, brands, and investors through verifiable data. In 2025, SMX stopped pitching the future and started running it.

Singapore Builds the Reference Model

The global transformation begins in Singapore. Together with A*STAR, SMX is creating what no one else has achieved at scale: a national plastics passport system that assigns durable digital identities to materials from production through reuse.

This initiative isn't another policy trial. It's the foundation of a permanent circular-economy backbone for one of the world's most innovation-driven markets. Singapore's approach sets a measurable precedent for other nations. One where molecular verification isn't a suggestion, but a regulatory requirement.

That's the difference between ambition and adoption. SMX isn't reacting to rules; it's writing the architecture they'll be built on.

Automation Meets Authentication

In Austria, automation has become verification. SMX and REDWAVE have turned industrial sorters into high-speed certifiers by teaching machines to recognize molecular markers directly on the line.

What used to be paperwork and audits now happens in real time. A conveyor belt becomes a compliance engine. Certified feedstock moves faster, commands better prices, and eliminates the ambiguity that drags on recycling markets.

The economics are immediate. Verified streams mean fewer disputes, tighter quality control, and cleaner balance sheets. Add Tradepro's distribution network in Miami, and the chain connects end to end-verification at the source, distribution in motion, and a clear path into U.S. supply chains where mandated recycled content has shifted from goal to law.

Spain's Circular Accelerator

Europe has become the testing ground for traceability at scale, and Spain is now its proving ground. Through its collaboration with CARTIF, SMX is embedding molecular tracking and analytics into industrial pilots that define how circular economies function in practice.

CARTIF's testbeds are more than demonstration sites-they're acceleration hubs. SMX can quickly validate and localize technology, then pass verified results to companies and municipalities ready to act.

For the EU, verification is no longer a narrative about compliance. It's the new currency of access. Companies that can't prove material origin and lifecycle integrity will find themselves outside the market. SMX and CARTIF are giving Europe a faster way to stay inside it.

Metals That Speak for Themselves

Gold and silver have always symbolized trust. SMX's trueGold subsidiary, working with Goldstrom, is turning that trust into a measurable outcome. By embedding molecular identity into bullion, SMX is giving the metals market something it has never had before-proof that survives every melt, assay, or re-trade.

Each ounce becomes self-verifying, carrying its own digital passport from mine to vault. That level of certainty reduces insurance risk, tightens financing structures, and elevates margins for recycled precious metals now authenticated at the molecular level.

When metals remember their origin, it becomes harder to fake their value. And easier to finance.

The Textile Transformation

In France, the collaboration between SMX and CETI is turning textile traceability from guesswork into measurement. CETI's pilot lines are testing fibers and fabrics embedded with SMX's molecular markers, creating an industrial-grade framework for proof-based sustainability.

This isn't concept work. CETI's mandate is to convert science into production-ready workflows that align with Europe's new reporting rules and sustainability-linked financing standards.

Once identity is woven directly into the fabric, durability, origin, and recycled content become attributes that can be priced, financed, and certified. Proof becomes part of the product, and the product becomes a data point in the global supply chain.

Where Proof Becomes a Market

Each SMX partnership represents a node in something larger-a verified network connecting industry, regulation, and commerce. A*STAR establishes a national backbone. REDWAVE and Tradepro connect machinery to markets. CARTIF accelerates Europe's circular infrastructure. Goldstrom brings traceability to precious metals. CETI scales verification through textiles.

Together, they form an ecosystem where every participant benefits from one constant: certainty.

This is the kind of traction that redefines category leadership. SMX isn't chasing headlines or waiting for the next sustainability cycle. It's building the infrastructure of proof itself, one partnership, one molecule, one verified market at a time.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-expands-global-circularity-network-through-six-high-impact-p-1098371