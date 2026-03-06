SMX Public Limited: SMX: The Company that Secures the World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / The world is entering a period of geopolitical instability not seen in decades. Major powers are rearming. Regional conflicts are escalating. Alliances are shifting. Global supply chains - once optimized for efficiency - are now recognized as strategic vulnerabilities.

In this environment, trust in the origin and integrity of materials, components, and products is no longer a matter of logistics. It is a matter of national security.

SMX is positioning itself at the center of that reality.

Modern warfare is no longer confined to traditional battlefields. Today's conflicts increasingly unfold through economic pressure, cyber operations, and supply chain infiltration. Counterfeit or compromised components inserted into telecommunications networks, energy infrastructure, transportation systems, medical supply chains, or defense equipment can create silent vulnerabilities capable of disrupting entire economies.

Those risks are not theoretical. They are already happening.

The uncomfortable truth is that most of the physical world still operates on systems of trust that were designed decades ago - paper records, shipping manifests, barcodes, and databases. These systems can be altered, falsified, or manipulated. Once a compromised component enters a supply chain, it can move undetected through multiple layers of manufacturing and distribution before anyone realizes there is a problem.

SMX is built to eliminate that blind spot.

Through molecular-level marking technology combined with secure digital verification, SMX embeds a permanent, unforgeable identity directly into materials and physical products. Raw materials, industrial components, and finished goods can be authenticated instantly, creating a verifiable chain of custody from origin to end use.

The result is a supply chain that does not rely on claims or documentation. It relies on scientific proof.

In times of peace, this capability strengthens global commerce. Companies can prove the origin of raw materials, validate sustainability claims, and comply with increasingly strict environmental and regulatory requirements. Recycling processes become verifiable. Counterfeit products become easier to detect. Fraud and substitution become dramatically harder to conceal.

But in times of geopolitical tension - the moment the world is rapidly approaching - the implications become far more serious.

Supply chains are now recognized as one of the most effective vectors for modern conflict. A compromised semiconductor, a substituted rare earth element, a counterfeit pharmaceutical ingredient, or an altered industrial component can introduce vulnerabilities into critical infrastructure long before a crisis begins.

SMX removes the anonymity that allows those threats to exist.

By embedding verification directly into materials, the company transforms supply chains into transparent, self-verifying systems. Hardware entering critical infrastructure can be authenticated instantly. Unauthorized substitutions can be detected before they are installed. Governments and companies gain the ability to verify the integrity of physical assets in real time.

In effect, SMX turns materials themselves into carriers of truth.

This capability is particularly significant in sectors that are increasingly central to geopolitical competition: rare earth minerals, semiconductors, energy systems, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and recycling infrastructure. These industries form the backbone of both economic growth and national defense.

Yet many of them still rely on supply chains that remain opaque and difficult to monitor.

SMX's platform is designed to change that reality at scale. It operates independently of national standards or regional systems, creating a globally interoperable verification layer capable of functioning across borders and industries. In a world where supply chains are becoming increasingly politicized, that neutrality is critical.

For governments and enterprises alike, the question is no longer whether supply chains will become a battleground. It is whether they will have the tools to defend them.

SMX represents a technological answer to that challenge.

By bringing molecular-level identity and verification to physical materials, the company is helping build a new infrastructure for global trust - one where authenticity can be proven, manipulation can be detected, and critical systems can be protected before vulnerabilities turn into crises.

As tensions rise and the risk of global conflict grows, the ability to verify what the world is built from may prove to be one of the most important defenses of all.

In a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, SMX offers something rare: proof.

