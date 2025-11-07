Flushing Financial Corporation: Flushing Financial Investment Grade Rating Affirmed by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. Long Term Outlook Improves

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2025 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that Kroll Bond Rating Agency ("KBRA"), a full-service rating agency, affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, the subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and the short-term debt rating of K3 for Uniondale, New York-based Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). In addition, KBRA affirmed the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, the subordinated debt rating of BBB, and the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for its subsidiary, Flushing Bank. The Outlook for all long-term ratings was revised upward to Stable.

According to KBRA's report, the Company and Bank's revision to Stable Outlook was supported by an improvement in core earnings, management's disciplined pricing and conservative underwriting which led to strong credit performance, and a capital ratio improvement.

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to receive a revision to Stable Outlook by KBRA, validating the success of our business strategy, conservative underwriting, and strong risk profile which drive our financial performance. We remain focused on continuing to expand our margin, increasing profitability, through ongoing loan repricing and opportunities to reduce deposit costs. The growth of core deposits and the continued diversification of our loan portfolio through originations of adjustable-rate business loans continues to improve our balance sheet mix. We remain well capitalized and positioned to deliver profitable growth and long-term value to our shareholders."

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention through bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets are what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

