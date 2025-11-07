

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Peloton is recalling all original Bike+ models made between 2019 and 2022 due to concerns that the seat post may break and separate while being used.



Despite the company stopping production of the model in 2022, the recall covers approximately 833,000 units sold between January 2020 and April 2025.



According to the CPSC, Peloton received three reports of seat posts breaking, two of which resulted in injuries from falls. Customers are advised to cease using the Bike+ right away and get in touch with Peloton to arrange for a free replacement seat post that they can install at home.



Peloton urged customers to request the new part 'as soon as possible' and stated that customer safety is still its top priority. This is the second time the company has had to recall bike models due to defective seat posts.



Following 35 similar incidents that resulted in 13 injuries, Peloton recalled 2.2 million of its base bikes in 2023. Higher member attrition and replacement expenses of at least $40 million were the outcomes of that previous recall.



Pressure is increased by the most recent recall as CEO Peter Stern attempts to revive growth in the wake of changing consumer behavior, numerous product failures, and previous scandals, such as the deadly Tread+ recall in 2021.



Ahead of the holidays, the company recently updated its product lineup



