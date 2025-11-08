This press release is being disseminated pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime") disposed of common shares in the capital ("Common Shares") of Emperor Metals Inc. (the "Emperor"). As at the date of the filing of Maritime's Form 62-103F1 relating to its securityholdings of Emperor, being March 12, 2025 (the "Prior Report"), Maritime owned 12,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on the date of the filing of the Prior Report. As a result of Emperor completing multiple issuances of securities, including additional Common Shares, subsequent to the Prior Report and prior to the disposition of Common Shares announced in this press release, Maritime held less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities referred to above were held for investment purposes. Maritime and/or one or more of its affiliates may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of Emperor whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

Maritime's head office is located at 3200 - 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4P7, Canada. Emperor's head office is located at 10545-45 Avenue Northwest, 250 South Ridge, Suite 300, Edmonton, AB T6H 4M9, Canada. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Germaine Coombs (germaine@maritimegold.com) or on the SEDAR+ profile of Emperor at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, a Tier 1 jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property, which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond Hydrometallurgical Gold Plant gold circuit.

On Behalf of the Board:

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP.

SOURCE: Maritime Resources Corp.