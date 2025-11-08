

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) announced new interim findings from its Phase 1b open-label proof-of-concept trial evaluating subcutaneous mezagitamab (TAK-079), an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, in patients with primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy.



The data revealed that kidney function, measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), remained stable through Week 96-up to 18 months after the final dose of mezagitamab. These results were presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025 in Houston.



IgA nephropathy is a lifelong progressive autoimmune disease often diagnosed in young people aged 10-30 years old that causes irreversible damage to the kidney function.2 It has no cure, and despite available treatments, approximately one in five patients experience renal failure within 10 years of diagnosis.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News