Zinzino AB (publ.): Zinzino acquires Mexican company Sanki to increase distribution capacity in North America and South America

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino has signed an agreement with Mexico-based direct sales company Sanki to acquire the rights to the company's distributor database and associated customer register, inventory, and IP rights. In addition to the assets, 100% of the shares in Sanki's subsidiaries in Colombia and Peru are being acquired to accelerate the establishment processes and increase distribution power in those countries.

The acquisition of Sanki adds increased distribution power in combination with an innovative, trademarked product portfolio, tailored to be integrated into Zinzino's test-based product concept. The asset acquisition is also another strategically important step in Zinzino's growth plans, with a focus on improving personal health and well-being on a global level with innovative biotechnology and a groundbreaking product portfolio marketed through direct sales.

Sanki is a direct sales company in the health segment, operating in North America (USA and Mexico) and South America (Colombia and Peru). Its brand portfolio offers a range of innovative and patented products in the field of health and well-being. The business has a total annual turnover of approximately USD 12 million. The collaboration with Zinzino is expected to add growth through the synergies that arise in the joint networks, combined with the integration of Sanki's product portfolio into Zinzino's test-based product concept. Profitability through the transactions will thus be able to develop well by utilizing Zinzino's existing technical platform and organization. The partnership will also accelerate Zinzino's expansion in Peru and Colombia.

Upon completion on January 1, 2026, Zinzino shall pay a fixed purchase price of USD 8 million, of which USD 7 million shall be settled through newly issued Zinzino shares. The cash portion of the purchase price, USD 1 million, will be paid from the company's own cash reserves. In addition, additional purchase prices based on future sales development may be added, amounting to a maximum of USD 12 million. The additional purchase price shall be settled in full with newly issued Zinzino shares.

A visionary mindset, a tech-first perspective, test-based nutrition at the cellular level, and a strong position to capitalize on current trends will form the basis of the partnership with Sanki. Following the acquisitions of VMA Life in 2020, Enhanzz in 2022, Xelliss and ACN in 2024, and the asset acquisitions of Zurvita, Valentus, Ecosystem, Truvy, and Bode Pro in 2025, Zinzino has been looking for further investments to maintain its sustainable, profitable growth, strengthen its distribution power, expand into new markets, and leverage its product portfolio in new consumer areas.

"Individual advice and tailor-made solutions are the future, and not just in health and wellness," say Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. Together with Alejandro Lopez Tello, CEO and co-founder of Sanki, we have many years of combined industry experience. We are delighted to have taken the next step and are now well equipped to drive the modern, personalized shopping experience forward through direct sales.

This information is information that Zinzino AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 4 PM CET on November 8, 2025.

