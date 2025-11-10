Kaneka Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Kazuhiko Fujii) (TOKYO:4118) has begun sales of its i-ED COIL, a brain aneurysm embolization coil (*1), in Europe as of October. The product obtained EC certification (*2) under an EU Medical Device Regulation (*3) in July and will be distributed primarily in Europe through Kaneka Medical Europe N.V.

The i-ED COIL provides world-class flexibility, enabled by its specialized wire thickness and structural features. This flexibility enables coils to be packed more densely within aneurysms than conventional products and allows treatment of aneurysms with irregular shapes. Its role in reducing the risk of aneurysm rupture is highly regarded by physicians, and since its launch in the Japanese market in 2019, sales have continued to grow steadily.

Kaneka is expanding its business in a wide range of fields, which include devices for the treatment of cardiac, peripheral vascular, and cerebrovascular diseases, as well as medical devices used in the treatment of gastrointestinal tract diseases. Looking ahead, we aim to strengthen the global reach of products such as i-ED COIL and achieve sales of 300 billion yen by 2030 in the Health Care Solution Unit including these medical businesses.

Based on our mission of KANEKA thinks "Wellness First", we will realize a world where advanced medical care is accessible to everyone and where science contributes to the innovation of the global environment and our daily lives.

(*1) A medical device used to treat brain aneurysms. It is delivered into the aneurysm via a catheter to block blood flow into the aneurysm. A brain aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge in a brain artery; if it ruptures, it can cause a subarachnoid hemorrhage.

(*2) A certification system under EU Medical Device Regulation that verifies that a product meets requirements for safety, performance, and quality management. Products that obtain EC certification are authorized to display the CE mark as evidence of compliance.

(*3) Official name: Regulation (EU) 2017/745 of the European Parliament and of the Council on medical devices. This regulation applies to medical devices distributed within EU member states and has been in effect since 2021.

