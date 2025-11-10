EQS-News: Rumble Inc
Rumble to Acquire AI Infrastructure Company Northern Data
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 - Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) ("Rumble" or the "Company"), the Freedom-First technology platform, today signed a business combination agreement with Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) ("Northern Data"), a leader in AI and high-performance-computing (HPC) infrastructure. Under the agreement, Rumble will submit a voluntary public exchange offer to all shareholders of Northern Data. This follows the announcement on August 10, 2025, that Rumble was exploring a potential transaction with Northern Data.
Expanding International Footprint
Tether Committed as a Customer at Closing
Accelerating Creator, Video & Advertising AI Innovation
Transaction Details
Under the terms of the business combination agreement, which has been approved by the board of directors of Rumble as well as Northern Data's management and supervisory boards, Rumble will submit a voluntary public exchange offer to all Northern Data shareholders. Each Northern Data shareholder that tenders will receive 2.0281 newly issued Class A Rumble shares in exchange for each Northern Data share (with customary settlement mechanisms for fractional shares).The transaction would result in approximately 30.4% total pro forma ownership in Rumble for Northern Data shareholders, assuming all outstanding Northern Data shares are tendered.[2]
