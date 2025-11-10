VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES MULTI MILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT

IN A NEW PREMIUM THREADING LINE IN YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO

Youngstown, Ohio - November 10, 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announced today a $48 million investment to expand its operations in Youngstown, Ohio. This strategic initiative is part of a broader commitment to U.S. manufacturing, with over $1.5 billion invested in the United States over the past 15 years.

The investment will support the creation of a new Premium Threading Line within Vallourec's existing steel making, rolling and finishing operations. This addition will offer a competitive, fully integrated domestic manufacturing route and strengthen Vallourec's position in the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in the US. This new line will increase capacity to thread VAM® high-torque connections, which are increasingly used in onshore wells with long laterals. This development marks a major milestone in Vallourec's ongoing commitment to U.S. manufacturing excellence and energy innovation.

Construction began in July 2025 and is expected to be completed by early 2027, with no disruption to current operations. Once operational, this new line will create 40 full-time-equivalent positions, expand the local supply chain, and support the regional energy industry, further reinforcing Ohio's industrial ecosystem.

Best-in-Class Tubular Solutions, Made in America

Vallourec North America is a fully integrated supplier of 100% Made in America seamless tubes. The company delivers best-in-class tubular solutions capable of withstanding the most extreme environments across the energy and industrial sectors.

At the core of Vallourec's U.S. operations lies a strong circular economy approach: its seamless tubes are manufactured entirely from recycled scrap metal.

Vallourec's North American headquarters are located in Houston, Texas, and its main production facility is based in Youngstown, Ohio. With nearly 2,000 employees in North America, the United States represents Vallourec's largest market globally.

Philippe Guillemot, Group Chairman and CEO of Vallourec, stated: "This expansion reflects Vallourec's long-term vision and continued investment in the U.S. market. By strengthening our industrial base in Youngstown, we are building on the region's proud manufacturing legacy and supporting all energies with high-performance, locally produced solutions."

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

