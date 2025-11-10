

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF) on Monday said it has signed an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract with SC Turkmenhimiya, the state-owned chemical company of Turkmenistan, for the construction of a large-scale ammonia and urea fertilizer production complex. The agreement was finalized in partnership with Turkish contractor Gap Insaat Yatirim ve Dis Ticaret A.S. (GAP)



The facility, to be built in Kiyanly on the Caspian Sea coast in Turkmenistan's Balkan province, will be the country's largest ammonia and urea fertilizer production plant. It will have a planned daily output of 2,000 metric tons of ammonia and 3,500 metric tons of urea, with operations expected to begin in 2030.



Under the contract, MHI will be responsible for the design, procurement, and commissioning of the plant, working in close collaboration with GAP and Mitsubishi Corporation to deliver the project.



The new complex is expected to play a key role in strengthening Turkmenistan's economic growth and boosting its global competitiveness in the fertilizer sector. It will also incorporate a CO? capture facility using MHI's proprietary Advanced KM CDR Process, developed jointly with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc., to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact, contributing to a more sustainable industrial base.



