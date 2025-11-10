Anzeige
10.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
Pensana Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

10 November 2025

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form Of Proxy


The Company confirms that the Circular to Shareholders and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 3 December 2025 at 10:00 GMT has been published on the Company's website and been posted to shareholders.

The Company also confirms that the proposed share consolidation referred to in the Announcement dated 30 September 2025 will not be tabled at the Annual General Meeting and will form part of a separate workstream.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Shareholder/analystenquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer


