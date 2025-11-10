

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY.PK) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY28.271 billion, or JPY111.03 per share. This compares with JPY28.148 billion, or JPY109.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to JPY437.777 billion from JPY427.228 billion last year.



Brother Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY28.271 Bln. vs. JPY28.148 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY111.03 vs. JPY109.84 last year. -Revenue: JPY437.777 Bln vs. JPY427.228 Bln last year.



