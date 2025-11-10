

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Haleon PLC (HLN.L), a British consumer healthcare company, said on Monday that its Chair, Sir Dave Lewis, will step down on December 31 to pursue a new executive role.



Subsequently, the company has appointed Vindi Banga as new Chair with effect from January 1, 2026.



Vindi has served as Senior Independent Director on the Haleon Board since the company's listing in 2022. He is currently Chair of UK Government Investments Limited and Chair of Council of Imperial College London.



