As the pharmaceutical industry gathers for the Global Pharma Biotech Summit in London this week, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is launching a mobile billboard that will circle the venue (Convene 22 Bishopsgate) on Nov. 11-12 to spotlight Gilead Sciences' greed and refusal to make its breakthrough HIV prevention drug lenacapavir truly affordable and accessible.

The roving billboard carries an urgent demand to Gilead and its CEO Daniel O'Day to "Make Lenacapavir Affordable" and includes bold imagery reminding the greedy pharma company and the world that "Blood Is on Your Hands" for its continued insistence on putting profits before human lives. The messaging is designed to capture attention, provoke debate, and put pressure on Gilead and O'Day to act now to save lives.

"Having a breakthrough drug means nothing if the people most at risk can't access it. Gilead's limited licensing deal and non-transparent pricing keep lenacapavir out of reach for millions-especially in middle-income countries where HIV is still rising," said AHF Europe Advocacy and Policy Manager Tamara Prinsenberg. "Donations and empty promises are not access. We call on CEO Daniel O'Day and governments to make equitable, affordable HIV treatment and prevention non-negotiable. Expand licensing, ensure transparency, and put people before profits."

AHF partner Public Citizen warns that Gilead's control of lenacapavir is "a textbook case of how corporate power can derail public health," according to Peter Maybarduk, Director of the organization's Access to Medicines program. "We have the science to prevent HIV transmission. What's missing is the courage from governments and donors to confront Gilead's power," he said.

Lenacapavir is a long-acting HIV prevention medication that requires only two injections per year when used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), drastically reducing the risk of HIV infection and increasing treatment adherence. Clinical trial data showed that 99.9% of participants who received it remained HIV negative.

Visit this website to learn more about how Gilead's greed limits access to lenacapavir in Latin America and what AHF and its partners are doing to combat it. The video message which will be displayed on the roving billboard can be viewed here.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 2.6 million people in 50 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110000603/en/

Contacts:

US MEDIA CONTACT:

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1833 work +1.323.791.5526 mobile

gedk@aidshealth.org

Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy and Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1829

denys.nazarov@aidshealth.org