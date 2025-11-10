TransferMate partners with SAP as a non-bank payments provider for SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransferMate, the leading provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), has partnered with SAP, the world's leading provider of enterprise application software, to deliver enhanced cross-border payment services to businesses using SAP solutions. Through this partnership, TransferMate acts as a non-bank payments provider with an integration to SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity.

The partnership helps empower businesses using SAP solutions to execute cross-border payments effortlessly within their SAP Cloud ERP or SAP S/4HANA Cloud environments, eliminating the need for external payment platforms.

The SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity solution offers a more streamlined way for SAP Cloud ERP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud users to connect to payment providers in order to send and receive funds with seamless execution. Through this latest integration, businesses will now gain access to TransferMate's full suite of solutions including global payables, receivables and stored funds, directly within the SAP solution, simplifying the movement of international funds, through a fully regulated and secure network.

Having been selected to facilitate international payments, TransferMate can deliver a scalable, fully integrated B2B payments solution that supports customers' digital transformation strategies and meets their growing need for efficient, global financial operations.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TransferMate, reinforcing its commitment to simplifying payments and treasury operations.

About TransferMate



TransferMate is a leading provider of embedded B2B payments technology, helping companies, software providers & financial institutions to streamline their global receivables, payments, & local account needs. TransferMate owns the largest E-Money / payment license network of any fintech, regulated in 92 jurisdictions and owning 99 licenses.

