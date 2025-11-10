Hexagon to acquire Inertial Sense, strengthening its positioning portfolio

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon, the global leader in measurement & positioning technologies, today announced an agreement to acquire Inertial Sense, a provider of tactical-grade global navigation solutions and inertial navigation systems (GNSS+INS), to strengthen the breadth of its positioning portfolio.

This acquisition marks a significant step in Hexagon's commitment to innovation and scalable growth in the rapidly evolving autonomous and positioning technology space. Inertial Sense's capabilities will complement Hexagon's assured positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) portfolio, which provides an affordable, high-performance navigation solution to customers across aerospace & defence, robotics, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industries.

Inertial Sense has established itself as a trusted provider of high-performance navigation solutions across a wide range of defence and commercial applications, with over 30,000 inertial systems deployed worldwide. Their patented designs and proprietary technology enable tactical-grade GNSS+INS solutions for space-constrained applications, delivering centimetre-level accuracy with a competitive price point.

"Assured PNT is critical to success of our customers," said Anders Svensson, President and CEO, Hexagon. "The team at Inertial Sense has developed an impressive array of GNSS+INS solutions which address the assured PNT requirements of our customers and fit seamlessly into our aerospace and defence product portfolio, while also providing opportunities for expansion into robotics and UAV applications."

Inertial Sense, headquartered in Utah, USA, is expected to generate revenues of around $5m USD in 2025, with strong growth rates and profitability in-line with Autonomous Solution's average levels. Inertial Sense will be reported within Hexagon's Autonomous Solutions business area. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions and is expected to be finalised in the first half of 2026.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +44 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

