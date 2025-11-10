

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST), an industrial technology company, on Monday announced it has agreed to acquire Inertial Sense LLC to drive innovation and scalable growth in the autonomous and positioning technology space.



The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The transaction is expected in the first half of 2026.



Inertial Sense is headquartered in Utah, is expected to generate about $5 million in revenue in 2025.



The company said the acquisition enhances its assured positioning, navigation, and timing portfolio, expanding affordable, high-performance navigation solutions for aerospace and defense, robotics, and UAV industries.



The company has deployed more than 30,000 inertial systems and offers patented GNSS+INS technology delivering centimetre-level accuracy for space-constrained applications.



On Friday, Hexagon closed trading at SEK 114.75 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News