Acquisition accelerates innovation in assured positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) across aerospace, defense, and robotics markets

Inertial Sense, a leading U.S. developer of compact, tactical-grade inertial navigation systems (INS) and GNSS+INS solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Hexagon AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B), the global leader in digital reality and positioning technologies.

The acquisition strengthens Hexagon's assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) portfolio and expands its capabilities within autonomous, aerospace, and defense applications. Together, the companies will accelerate innovation and deliver robust, scalable navigation solutions that meet the growing global demand for resilient positioning in GPS-challenged environments.

"Inertial Sense brings exceptional GNSS+INS technology that enhances our PNT portfolio and supports our strategic growth in autonomy and defense," said Anders Svensson, President and CEO of Hexagon. "We're excited to welcome the Inertial Sense team and their world-class technology into Hexagon's Autonomous Solutions division."

Based in Provo, Utah, Inertial Sense has shipped over 30,000 navigation systems worldwide, providing centimeter-level accuracy in compact, cost-effective form factors. Its proprietary designs have made it a trusted provider for customers in aerospace, defense, robotics, and unmanned systems, where precision, reliability, and size constraints are critical.

Under the terms of the agreement, Inertial Sense will operate as part of Hexagon's Autonomous Solutions business area. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Telegraph Hill Advisors (www.telehill.com) is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Inertial Sense. Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP serves as Inertial Sense's legal advisor.

About Inertial Sense

Inertial Sense is a Utah-based developer of high-performance GNSS+INS navigation systems that deliver tactical-grade accuracy for commercial, defense, and autonomous applications. Its patented technology enables reliable, cost-effective, and compact positioning solutions for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.inertialsense.com.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality and positioning technologies. From microns to Mars, its solutions ensure productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability in industries ranging from manufacturing and construction to mining and autonomous systems. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at www.hexagon.com.

