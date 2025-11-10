Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of agentic AI-powered cybersecurity and third-party risk intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Goehring, will be a featured speaker at the 2025 Information Technology Symposium. The symposium is jointly hosted by the IIA Vancouver Chapter and ISACA Vancouver Chapter.

The event is scheduled for November 19, 2025, and will take place at EY's Vancouver offices at The Stack, 1133 Melville Street.

The annual symposium gathers senior leaders and subject matter experts from the audit, cybersecurity, and technology sectors for a full day of in-person discussions covering topics like emerging risks, generative AI, and cloud security. The agenda will include with a session focused on Third-Party Risk: Vulnerabilities in Third-Party Vendors and Supply Chain Partners. During this session, Mr. Goehring will share insights on how agentic AI architectures are transforming the way organizations anticipate and mitigate risks across complex vendor ecosystems.

"Traditional third-party risk management models struggle to keep pace with today's dynamic cyber and supply chain environments," said Mr. Goehring. "Agentic AI changes that equation, enabling systems that continuously learn, reason, and act to identify vulnerabilities before they escalate into incidents, and this shift represents a critical evolution for auditors, CISOs, and risk leaders seeking to transition from reactive compliance to proactive intelligence," he added.

Wisr AI's Agentic Risk Intelligence Platform leverages autonomous AI agents to ingest global cyber and vendor data, dynamically assess exposure, and deliver predictive insights. These insights help organizations reduce risk well before threats materialize. The Company's approach aligns closely with the symposium's mission of equipping industry professionals with actionable, forward-looking knowledge to strengthen resilience and governance.

The 2025 Information Technology Symposium will also feature sessions covering generative AI trends, cloud security assessments, and cybersecurity best practices. For registration details, interested parties can visit the IIA Vancouver or ISACA Vancouver chapter websites.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit https://www.wisr.ai.

For further information, please contact:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273753

SOURCE: Wisr AI Systems Inc.