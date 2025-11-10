TOKYO, Nov 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has signed an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract with SC Turkmenhimiya, the state-owned chemical company of Turkmenistan, for the construction of a large-scale ammonia and urea fertilizer production complex. The contract was concluded in partnership with Gap Insaat Yatirim ve Dis Ticaret A.S. (GAP), a leading Turkish contractor. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on November 2, 2025, attended by the President of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2030.The project involves the construction of the largest ammonia and urea fertilizer production plant in Turkmenistan. Located on the coastline of the Caspian Sea at Kiyanly in the Balkan province in northwestern Turkmenistan, the project covers basic and detailed design, equipment procurement, construction works, and commissioning of the plant. In addition to the ammonia and urea fertilizer production plant with its associated utilities and offsite facilities, the scope also includes peripheral infrastructure such as temporary piers and product shipment facilities. The planned daily production capacity is 2,000 metric tons of ammonia and 3,500 metric tons of urea. MHI will be responsible for the basic and detailed design, procurement, and commissioning of the ammonia and urea fertilizer plant, and will collaborate closely with GAP and Mitsubishi Corporation to execute the project.Turkmenistan is one of the world's leading countries in natural gas reserves and has prioritized the production of high value-added products using its abundant natural resources and the diversification of export products as key pillars of its national strategy. The fertilizers produced at this plant are expected to greatly contribute to the country's economic growth and enhancement of international competitiveness. Additionally, the plant will be equipped with a CO2 capture facility applying MHI's proprietary "Advanced KM CDR Process", developed jointly with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. This facility will improve plant efficiency and reduce environmental impact, thereby contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.MHI has delivered numerous fertilizer production facilities worldwide since its first plant in 1958. In Turkmenistan, MHI delivered a plant in Garabogaz on the Caspian Sea coast in 2018 in partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation and GAP. This plant has maintained stable operations since its commissioning. This contract award is based on that proven track record as well as a high evaluation of MHI's CO2 capture technology.MHI will continue to strengthen its presence in the global fertilizer plant market and contribute to the world by providing safe and reliable production facilities.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.