TOKYO, Dec 8, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, held a ceremony on November 7 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Franklin, Indiana (USA) plant of Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine America, Inc. (MTEA), headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, MHIET's production base for automotive turbochargers in the United States. The Franklin plant has manufactured a cumulative total of 6.5 million turbochargers over the last 10 years, and expects to reach 10 million units by 2030.The commemorative ceremony was attended by Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett and other city officials, as well as Kenji Mori, General Manager of MHIET's Turbo Division, and other company executives. Mayor Barnett said, "MHIET's commitment to excellence, teamwork and respect reflects the best of the Japanese culture that has truly left their mark in Franklin."The demand for turbocharger is expected to remain strong, owing to the current proactive development of gasoline-fueled turbo engines in North America. With automobile manufacturers, who are the main customers for these devices, increasingly demanding shorter timeframes for development and delivery, the Franklin plant has established a mass production system that can respond flexibly while maintaining high quality.Specifically, the plant produces turbochargers on automated assembly lines, with quality rigorously controlled by an advanced traceability system. The factory adheres strictly to the "5S" workplace organization method (Sort, Straighten, Shine, Standardize, Sustain). In addition, the plant is located close to engine assembly plants of its main customers.This production system and nearby location allow the plant to quickly and steadily supply high-quality turbochargers, which is highly regarded by customers. In 2024, MTEA received the "Supplier of the Year" award from U.S. automaker General Motors (GM) for the third time. The company has also received the "Excellence in Quality and Delivery" award from American Honda Motor multiple times.At the same time, reflecting the rise of protectionism and intensifying trade friction, customers are increasingly requesting compliance with the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement). The Franklin plant meets the Labor Value Content (LVC) requirement of the USMCA Rules of Origin. MTEA is also taking steps to develop and build a supply chain in North America to meet the Regional Value Content (RVC) requirements of the USMCA Rules of Origin.Going forward, MHIET will continue production of high-quality turbochargers at the Franklin plant and maintain a flexible supply system, while aiming to bolster its supply chain and expand its North American operations.For more information, visit www.mhi.com/group/mhiet/news/20251208.html.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.