Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") announces results from its expanded Phase 1 diamond drill program at its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Phase 1 program is focused on the Sinivit target, a portion of the 15km Wild Dog epithermal structural corridor.

Key Highlights:

WDG-12 intercepted two well mineralized structures: First Structure : 5.9 m @ 14.38 g/t AuEq from 123.2m (14.0 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu, 12.4 g/t Ag); Including: 2.5m @ 32.0 g/t AuEq from 126.6m (31.3 g/t Au, 0.28% Cu, 24.7 g/t Ag).



Second Structure : 5.8 m @ 6.15 g/t AuEq from 177m (5.1 g/t Au, 0.54% Cu, 15.4 g/t Ag); Including: 3.0 m @ 10.9 g/t AuEq from 179m (9.1 g/t Au, 0.96% Cu, 28.5 g/t Ag).



WDG-13 completed and intersected two mineralized zones characterised by quartz-sulphide veining and brecciation. Assay results are pending, and WDG-14 is currently in progress, targeting depth and strike extensions of the same structural corridor (see Figures 5 and 7).

Second drill rig mobilization update: the second drill rig (dual purpose sonic / diamond) has been shipped and is on route to the project site. Camp construction for the expanded drilling crew is well underway with drilling expected to begin in December 2025.

LiDAR survey results received: The program generated a Digital Terrain Model with sub-10 cm vertical accuracy, providing critical topographic control for geological modelling, drill planning, and infrastructure layout. The dataset is currently being further analyzed and used to support structural mapping and refine target definition across the broader Wild Dog district.

"The Sinivit target on the Wild Dog epithermal structural corridor continues to deliver high-grade results. In addition, we are starting to build an advanced understanding of the structural controls for mineralization at Sinivit. Holes WDG-08, 12 and 13 define a coherent high-grade pod within the broader Sinivit structure, with WDG-14 underway and continuing to test this area. Mineralization beneath the Northern Oxide area (10, 10A and 11) appears weaker, consistent with our current model and historical results. This variation is typical of epithermal systems near surface," stated Greg McCunn, CEO of GPAC.

"We are looking forward to the second drill rig arriving so we can begin testing the Sinivit area at depth as well as exploring some of the other high-priority epithermal targets that have been identified in the recently completed Mobile MT data analysis exercise."

WDG-12 Overview

Drill hole WDG-12 intersected two discrete zones of intense quartz-sulphide brecciation and veining hosted within strongly altered volcanic rocks of the Wild Dog corridor. The upper interval (123-129 m) comprises colloform to crustiform quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite-sphalerite-tennantite veins with associated vuggy silica. The lower interval (177-183 m) consists of a clast-supported hydrothermal breccia with quartz-sulphide cement and strong chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization, interpreted to represent a deeper boiling zone within the epithermal system. Both zones display clear structural control along steep, northeast-trending faults consistent with the Sinivit vein orientation and suggest multiple mineralizing pulses derived from a deeper magmatic source.

Zone 1 - High-Grade Epithermal Vein Zone

The first structure in WDG-12 intercepted a 5.9 m interval grading 14.38 g/t AuEq from 123.2 m, including 2.5 m @ 32.0 g/t AuEq from 126.6 m. This zone is characterised by banded quartz-sulphide veining, hosted within silicified volcanic breccia. The textures display colloform and crustiform quartz banding, with abundant sulphide-rich breccia zones indicating multiple pulses of hydrothermal fluid and localised boiling, features typical of the high-grade epithermal veins developed along the Sinivit structural corridor.

Figure 1: WDG-12 core from 125.37-128.92m (Zone 1) showing high-grade quartz-sulphide veins and gold grades up to 68.2 g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/273784_gpacfig1.jpg

Zone 2 - Quartz-Sulphide Breccia

The second mineralized zone in WDG-12, from 179.0-182.54 m, returned 5.8 m @ 6.15 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.54% Cu, 15.4 g/t Ag), including 3.0 m @ 10.9 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 0.96% Cu, 28.5 g/t Ag). The interval comprises a strongly mineralized quartz-sulphide breccia, with gold and copper values reaching up to 29.8 g/t Au and 3.1% Cu.

This section is dominated by clast-supported hydrothermal breccia cemented by chalcopyrite, pyrite, and quartz, crosscut by later quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins. Textural evidence suggests multiple phases of brecciation and fluid reactivation, reflecting sustained hydrothermal activity and pressure cycling within the feeder system. The zone potentially represents a deeper, high-temperature structural conduit within the Sinivit system, where boiling and fluid mixing led to efficient precious and base metal deposition. Coarse sulphide bands, comb quartz textures, and carbonate infill confirm a structurally controlled feeder environment beneath the main Sinivit lodes.

Figure 2: WDG-12 core from 179.0-182.54 m (Zone 2) showing quartz-sulphide breccia with strong gold and copper grades up to 29.8 g/t Au and 3.1% Cu.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/273784_gpacfig2.jpg

Figure 3: HQ drill core specimen from WDG-12 (181m) showing a dark grey to black clast-supported hydrothermal breccia cemented by chalcopyrite, pyrite, and quartz.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/273784_gpacfig3.jpg

Figure 4: HQ drill core hand specimen from WDG-12 (179.6m) showing massive quartz-carbonate-sulphide veining with coarse chalcopyrite and pyrite, typical of a strongly mineralized vein zone within the Sinivit system.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/273784_gpacfig4.jpg

Wild Dog Phase 1 Diamond Drill Program

The Phase 1 program commenced in May 2025 and is designed to test the Sinivit target, a 1.5 km strike length within the 15 km Wild Dog epithermal vein structural corridor (Figure 1). The high-grade nature of the system has already been confirmed by multiple strong intercepts.

In addition, MobileMT geophysical data has highlighted the exceptional scale of the epithermal system and the potential for a major porphyry copper-gold system adjacent to the veins - a setting analogous to the Wafi-Golpu deposit in PNG (mineralization at Wafi-Golpu is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Wild Dog).

The expanded program now totals 28 diamond drill holes and is expected to continue into early 2026. Drilling to date has only tested a small portion of the mineralized corridor, which remains open to the north, south, and at depth. A second drill rig is in the process of being mobilized to site.

Figure 5: Long section through the Sinivit target area showing drilling completed to-date with key intervals.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/273784_1b0517b794278805_006full.jpg

LiDAR Survey

A high-precision fixed-wing airborne LiDAR and large-format imagery survey covering 187 km² across the Wild Dog district was completed in September 2025. The program produced a sub-10 cm Digital Terrain Model (DTM), providing exceptional topographic control for geological modelling, drill planning, and infrastructure design.

Following the recent delivery of the raw LiDAR dataset, GeoCloud Analytics has been engaged to reprocess and interpret the point-cloud data from a geological perspective, enhancing the visibility of subtle surface features that are often smoothed out in standard "bare-earth" models. This work aims to identify historical artisanal workings, map structural lineaments, fault zones, bedding and intrusive contacts, and highlight potential new target areas for field verification.

The reprocessed products will include enhanced hillshades, structural interpretations, and shapefiles of mapped geological features across the Wild Dog district, forming a key foundation for upcoming mapping and drill-target generation. Current drill pad locations and drill traces on the LiDAR topography are shown in Figure 6.

Figure 6: LiDAR panel topography with drill pad locations and drill tracing for the Sinivit target - oblique view looking north-west.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/273784_1b0517b794278805_007full.jpg

Results

Since commencing in May 2025, GPAC has completed thirteen drill holes at Sinivit with hole fourteen underway. Details of the drilling are shown in Table 1 with key assay results received to-date are shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Wild Dog Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max

Depth

(m) Status WDG-01 394358.3 9488853.5 945 -50 115 40.1 Abandoned WDG-02 394426.0 9489024.2 900 -53 050 124.6 Completed WDG-03 394384.9 9488926.5 924 -50 053 127.6 Completed WDG-04 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 75 120.6 Completed WDG-05 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 116 105.9 Completed WDG-06 394428.6 9488923.1 911 -50 352 69.0 Completed WDG-07 394457.5 9489375.0 993 -61 114 201.3 Completed WDG-08 394455.5 9489373.0 993 -57 127 224 Completed WDG-09 394459.5 9489374.0 993 -58 85 203 Completed WDG-10 394475.1 9489484.0 965 -58 114 220 Completed WDG-10A 394476.1 9489484.0 965 -57 114 200.4 Completed WDG-11 394474.1 9489484 965 -68 114 253.4 Completed WDG-12 394413.7 9489301.5 982 -52 113 235.2 Completed WDG-13 394408.5 9489301.2 983 -63 102 261.3 Completed WDG-14 394389.2 9489995.9 1002 -55 103 tbd In progress

Table 2: Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results (WDG-02 to WDG-09 results previously announced).

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval1 (m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper (%) Gold Eq.2

(g/t) WDG-02 65.0 72.0 7.0 5.49 68.84 2.96 10.91 including 65.0 67.0 2.0 10.73 114.64 2.23 15.53 WDG-03 102.0 104.3 2.3 1.68 6.48 0.12 1.94 including 103.55 104.3 0.75 4.05 10.90 0.17 4.45 WDG-04 62.0 68.0 6.0 8.31 27.56 2.37 12.35 including 64.0 68.0 4.0 12.25 36.76 1.71 15.35 including 64.0 66.4 2.4 19.76 57.75 2.59 24.48 WDG-05 72.0 77.0 5.0 1.28 11.71 0.25 1.80 including 72.0 75.0 3.0 1.91 15.36 0.31 2.58 WDG-06 12.0 15.5 3.5 4.61 48.36 4.86 12.79 including 13.7 14.3 0.6 7.44 73.40 10.42 24.61 WDG-07 153.0 163.0 10.0 2.99 10.92 0.32 3.61 including 153.0 158.1 5.1 4.77 14.54 0.54 5.79 WDG-07 172.0 173.2 1.2 7.30 93.5 1.14 10.17 including 172.5 173.2 0.7 12.00 178.0 1.94 17.10 WDG-08 154.0 162.4 8.4 46.46 59.63 1.90 50.12 including 154.0 157.8 3.8 93.30 128.72 4.74 102.2 including 157.0 157.8 0.8 322.0 84.5 4.26 329.65 WDG-08 180.0 188.0 8.0 1.95 4.19 0.13 2.20 including 180.0 184.0 4.0 3.32 3.71 0.16 3.62 WDG-09 169.0 174.0 5.0 4.49 7.60 0.21 4.91 including 169.0 171.0 2.0 10.31 15.0 0.41 11.13 WDG-09 182.4 185.0 2.6 2.74 42.96 2.16 6.62 including 182.8 184.3 1.5 4.17 41.87 1.89 7.61 WDG-10 173.6 175.6 2.0 1.73 28.12 0.63 3.04 WDG-10 184.9 185.2 0.3 4.2 100.0 0.99 6.90 WDG-12 123.2 129.1 5.9 13.96 12.41 0.18 14.38 including 126.6 129.1 2.5 31.29 24.68 0.28 32.02 WDG-12 177 182.8 5.8 5.12 15.41 0.54 6.15 including 179 182 3.0 9.06 28.48 0.96 10.9

Notes:

Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 meters deep based on a recent MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 meters in diameter and over 2,000 meters deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 meters at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 meters. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with second drill rig expecting to be operational in December 2025.

Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026.

Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulfidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. and at the Wafi-Golpu deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273784

SOURCE: Great Pacific Gold Corp.