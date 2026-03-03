(2.50 g/t AuEq = 2.43 g/t Au, 2.75 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu - see notes at end of release)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: 0B3) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") announces assay results from the first drill hole at Kavasuki, located approximately 1 kilometre north of Sinivit along the Wild Dog Structural Corridor at its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). In February, the Company announced a second drill rig had arrived at the Project and commenced drilling on the Kasie Ridge epithermal gold-copper target while the first drill rig remains focused on an updated 5,000m program at Sinivit - Kavasuki (Figure 1).

Highlights from Drill Hole KVH-01 and update on further drilling:

58.9 metres @ 2.50 g/t AuEq from 38.6m (2.43 g/t Au, 2.75g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu), including 4.6 metres @ 8.56 g/t AuEq from 49.0 m (8.24g/t Au, 10.19 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu).

And 18.1 metres @ 2.14 g/t AuEq from 100.6 m (2.08 g/t Au, 1.60 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu).

Mineralization near-surface and hosted within hydrothermal quartz breccia

Intersection provides more clarity of structural orientation

KVH-02 complete, KVH-03 underway

GPAC hosting an "Analyst Day" at the PDAC Conference in Toronto today

"KVH-01 confirms the presence of a well-developed mineralized structure at Kavasuki," stated Callum Spink, Vice President, Exploration. "The broad intersection of multi-gram gold within a sulphide-bearing quartz breccia system, near surface, is consistent with the style of mineralization observed at Sinivit. Structural measurements define a west to west-northwest dipping vein orientation, meaning this hole was at least partially drilled down the vein, but the structural data provides confidence in previous drilling and improved targeting clarity as we continue to evaluate continuity along strike and down-dip within the broader Sinivit-Kavasuki corridor."

KVH-01 Results Confirm Structural Continuity at Kavasuki

Kavasuki is an epithermal vein system approximately 1 km north of Sinivit with high-grade gold mineralization identified by historic drilling and exploration work1 over 900 meters of strike length. Two high-grade shoots are believed to be present at Kavasuki with the first GPAC drilling initiated recently.

Drill hole KVH-01 was designed to test a revised structural interpretation that the principal Kavasuki vein dipped approximately 55-70° to the east. Structural measurements from KVH-01, supported by drilling in KVH-02, indicate that the vein system instead dips west to west-northwest at moderate to steep angles. Based on this refined interpretation, KVH-03 has been redesigned and is currently underway to confirm the geometry of the system.

Mineralization is hosted within multi-phase hydrothermal quartz breccia containing sulphide assemblages including pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite. The alteration style and sulphide development are consistent with a structurally controlled epithermal vein system. The mineralized intercept lies within a 300 m by 200 m coincident IP chargeability anomaly (6-8 ms), comparable in scale to the Northern Sulphide Zone at Sinivit. (Note: the presence of an IP anomaly does not necessarily indicate economic mineralization).

Figure 1: Inset is a map of the Wild Dog Structural Corridor pipeline of epithermal targets developed from historical and recent work on the Project, while the main figure is a long section looking west along the Wild Dog Structural corridor and highlighting the 3 km strike length of the Sinivit - Kavasuki area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/286084_fd3cd17264e84a53_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Long section looking west along Kavasuki illustrating historic drill intercepts, trench results and gram-metre AuEq distribution. Mineralization defines a structurally controlled epithermal vein system extending over approximately 900 m at Kavasuki. KVH-03 is targeting a similar pierce point to KVH-01, drilling from the opposite side of the vein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/286084_fd3cd17264e84a53_003full.jpg

Kavasuki Drill Program Strategy - 2026

The 2026 Kavasuki drill program is designed to confirm structural geometry and test continuity along strike and down-dip.

KVH-01 was initially designed to test a revised east-dipping interpretation. However, structural measurements and follow-up drilling in KVH-02 confirm the principal vein dips west to west-northwest at moderate to steep angles.

With this geometry established, KVH-03 has been redesigned to optimally test the confirmed west-dipping structure. Drill holes are spaced at approximately 30 m vertical intervals to confirm continuity before stepping out to broader 50 m spacing.

The program will systematically evaluate:

Down-dip continuity beneath historic high-grade intercepts

Strike continuity within the 900 m mineralized trend

The relationship between mineralization and the coincident IP anomaly

The broader Sinivit-Kavasuki corridor represents approximately 3 km of the 15 km Wild Dog Structural Corridor and remains a key focus of the 2026 program.

Geology Summary - KVH001

Diamond drill hole KVH-01 was completed to a depth of 159 metres. The upper portion (17-41 m) comprises oxidised volcanic host rocks. Below 41 metres, hydrothermal quartz brecciation becomes dominant with increasing sulphide development.

A significant quartz breccia interval occurs between 41 and 82 metres, containing variable but locally strong sulphide mineralisation. Sulphides include pyrite, chalcopyrite, minor bornite and trace molybdenite. Black sulphidic silica zones become prominent from approximately 51 metres. Mineralisation commonly occurs as sulphide rims around brecciated clasts within a quartz matrix.

From 82 to 128 metres, silicified and locally phyllic-altered volcanics dominate, hosting quartz-carbonate veins and fracture-controlled sulphide mineralisation. Veining intensity decreases below 128 metres, transitioning into weaker silicification and predominantly propylitic alteration below 154 metres.

Structural measurements define a northeast-southwest striking vein system dipping west to west-northwest (280°-315°) at moderate to steep angles (50°-85°). Multi-phase veining and brecciation indicate repeated structural reactivation and sustained hydrothermal fluid flow.

The mineralized intercept lies within a 300 m by 200 m coincident IP chargeability anomaly (6-8 ms), comparable in scale to the Northern Sulphide Zone at Sinivit. The presence of an IP anomaly does not necessarily indicate economic mineralization.

Drill core photos are shown in Figures 3 through 8.

Figure 3: KVH-01 core photograph (67.4 m): Bands of dark sulphides within quartz breccia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/286084_fd3cd17264e84a53_004full.jpg

Figure 4: KVH-01 core photograph (48.18-50.67 m): sulphide-bearing quartz breccia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/286084_gpg1.jpg

Figure 5: KVH-01 core photograph (50.67-53.27 m): sulphide-bearing quartz breccia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/286084_gpg2.jpg

Figure 6: KVH-01 core photograph (81.0 m): hydrothermal quartz breccia with partial oxidation and thin bands of black sulphides.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/286084_fd3cd17264e84a53_022full.jpg

Figure 7: KVH-01 core photograph (104.5-107 m): sulphide-bearing quartz breccia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/286084_gpg3.jpg

Figure 8: KVH-01 core photograph (106.6-108.9 m): high-grade zone within brecciated quartz.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/286084_gpg4.jpg

Updated Structural Interpretation and Follow-Up Drilling

KVH-02 was drilled from the same pad at a steeper inclination to test the interpreted down-dip extension of the KVH-01 mineralised structure. While the hole intersected alteration and structural features consistent with the hydrothermal system, visually it did not appear to contain significant gold mineralization.

The results have refined the Company's understanding of the vein geometry and have led to the redesign of KVH-03 to better target the interpreted high-grade shoot within the broader IP chargeability anomaly.

PDAC Analyst Day Presentation

Great Pacific Gold is hosting an analyst technical presentation in Toronto, Canada today in parallel with the annual PDAC conference. Vice President Exploration, Callum Spink, and Vice President Corporate Development, Mick Carew, will lead a technical discussion on the Company's Wild Dog Project results to-date, along with a detailed technical overview of the Project and regional geology. CEO, Greg McCunn, will also speak to the group. Materials from the analyst presentation will be available on the Company's website following the event.

Table 1: Kavasuki Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max

Depth

(m) Status KVH-01 395247.0 9490693.0 842 -55 304 159 Complete KVH-02 395248.0 9490692.0 842 -71 304 165 Complete KVH-03 395178.0 9490701.0 803 -53 100 tbd In Progress

Table 2: Kavasuki Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval2

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) Gold Eq.3

(g/t) KVH-01 38.60 97.50 58.9 2.43 2.75 0.02 2.50 Including 49.00 53.60 4.60 8.24 10.19 0.13 8.56 KVH-01 100.60 118.70 18.1 2.08 1.60 0.03 2.14

Notes:

For information on historic drilling, please refer to the Company's technical report entitled "Technical Report on Wild Dog Project, Papua New Guinea" by RSC Consulting Ltd effective March 31, 2025, which is filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Company's website. Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company follows industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures. Diamond drill core (HQ and PQ diameter) was sawn in half, with one-half submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified independent analytical laboratory with internationally recognized quality standards.

Gold analyses were completed by fire assay, with copper and silver initially determined by aqua regia digestion and atomic absorption and subsequently updated using four-acid digestion (MS48) multi-element analysis.

Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at industry-standard frequencies, including routine insertion of blanks following mineralised intervals. All assay batches received to date have passed QA/QC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits.

Core recoveries were within acceptable ranges, and sampling procedures were carefully managed in areas of variable ground conditions.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 metres deep based on a recent MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with second drill rig expecting to be operational in early February 2026.

the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 metres deep based on a recent MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with second drill rig expecting to be operational in early February 2026. Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026.

located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026. Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. and at the Wafi-Golpu deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286084

Source: Great Pacific Gold Corp.