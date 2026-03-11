Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: 0B3) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") has filed amended and restated interim financial statement (the "Restated Financials") and management discussion and analysis (the "Restated MD&A") for the period ended September 30, 2025 under its SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

The Restated Financials and Restated MD&A correct the accounting for certain asset dispositions and the related foreign currency and non-controlling interest effects as well as accounting errors as set forth in detail in Note 19 of the Restated Financials.

The key adjustments to the originally filed interim financial statements are set forth below:

Statement of Financial Position as at September 30, 2025 :

Decreased accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $301,351 and decreased receivables by $58,838.

Increased exploration and evaluation assets by $877,500 by reversing the expensing of an acquisition payment and associated costs with acquisition of the Wild Dog Project.

Increased share capital by $428,889 and contributed surplus by $480,783 due to adjustments to the fair value of broker warrants and vesting of certain restricted share units and stock based compensation.

Decreased equity investment due to losses incurred with the funding of a non-controlling interest.

Income Statement for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 :

Decreased the foreign exchange difference on translation of foreign operations by $522,748 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 due to exchange differences arising on the translation of monetary assets and liabilities and equity balances denominated in foreign currencies.

Increased the gain on the sale of exploration assets by $767,670 due to adjustments to the calculation of gains and losses on the disposition of exploration assets.

Decreased the loss and comprehensive loss by $687,004 and $164,256, respectively, as a result of the adjustments made in the Restated Financials.

Further details on the foregoing are set forth in Note 19 of the Restated Financials.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 metres deep based on a recent MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with two drills currently operating on site.

Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026.

Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. and at the Wafi-Golpu deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.

