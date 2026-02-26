Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: 0B3) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") is providing an update on diamond drilling at the Sinivit and Kavasuki targets at its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). Earlier this week, the Company announced a second drill rig had arrived at the Project and commenced drilling on the Kasie Ridge epithermal gold-copper target while the first drill rig remains focused on Sinivit and Kavasuki.

The Kavasuki target is an epithermal vein system approximately 1 km north of Sinivit with high-grade gold mineralization identified by historic drilling and exploration work over 900 metres of strike length. Two high-grade shoots are believed to be present at Kavasuki with the first GPAC drilling initiated recently.

Sinivit - Kavasuki Key Highlights:

Sinivit: 18 drill holes completed by GPAC from May 2025 to January 2026 (~3,833 metres) Two high-grade shoots delineated: Northern Sulphide and Southern Oxide Mineralization open at depth and along strike

Kavasuki: Historic drilling 1 (46 holes, 2,894 metres) identified two potential high-grade shoots with highlight intercepts of: Hole 10KVD017: 15.15 metres @ 2.6 g/t Au (from 32 metres), and Hole 11KVD025: 8.15 metres @ 18.77 g/t Au (from 12.3 metres) GPAC drilling initiated February 18, 2026 KVH-01 completed (159 metres) and intersected a broad zone (~40 metres) of multi-phase hydrothermal quartz breccia with zones of well-developed sulphide mineralization including pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite KVH-02 has intersected a shallow zone (~6 metres) of hydrothermal quartz breccia. The hole is currently progressing through propylitic and phyllic altered volcanics, with interpretation ongoing Additional 5,000 metres planned to systematically evaluate continuity and scale across the Sinivit-Kavasuki corridor with Rig #1



"Kavasuki is a logical extension of our work at Sinivit," stated Greg McCunn, CEO. "With 18 holes now completed at Sinivit, we have materially improved our understanding of the structural controls on mineralization. As we refine that model, Rig #1 is testing the broader corridor at Kavasuki while Rig #2 advances high-priority targets such as Kasie Ridge. This disciplined approach allows us to advance multiple targets while continuing to strengthen our geological understanding of the Wild Dog system."

Kavasuki is located approximately 1 km north of Sinivit where drilling has delineated multiple high-grade shoots (Northern Sulphide shoot and the Southern Oxide shoot), on the Wild Dog Structural Corridor (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Wild Dog Structural Corridor pipeline of epithermal targets developed from historical and recent work on the Project with a long section looking west along the Wild Dog Structural corridor highlighting the 3 km strike length of the Sinivit - Kavasuki area.

Sinivit - Kavasuki Forward Plan

The 18-hole program at Sinivit to-date has delineated multiple high-grade shoots and significantly improved understanding of structural controls within the system. The next phase at Sinivit involves integrated geological and structural modelling incorporating:

High-grade shoot geometries

Multi-element geochemical data

Alteration zonation and sulphide distribution

Fault architecture and potential vein displacement

Recent drilling has intersected several fault zones, and modelling will focus on understanding their impact on shoot continuity and displacement. This work will refine depth potential and assist in defining more precise step-out targets along strike and at depth, particularly beneath the Southern Oxide, Central Oxide and Northern Sulphide zones.

Future drilling at Sinivit will be guided by this integrated structural framework rather than solely by historic intercept spacing.

Kavasuki is located approximately 1 kilometre north of Sinivit along the same principal Wild Dog structural corridor and forms part of a continuous ~3-kilometre mineralized trend within the broader 15-kilometre Wild Dog system.

Historic exploration between 1990 and 2012 comprised 46 drill holes (2,894 metres) and approximately 3.5 kilometres of trenching. Reported intercepts include:

Hole 10KVD017: 15.15 metres at 2.6 g/t Au (from 32 metres)

Hole 11KVD025: 8.15 metres at 18.77 g/t Au (from 12.3 metres)

Trenching returned up to 28 metres at 4.48 g/t Au, with isolated samples returning up to 23.5 g/t Au.

Despite these results, historic drilling was largely shallow and inconsistently oriented, with limited systematic testing of down-dip continuity or structural controls. Some areas were locally over-drilled while others remain sparsely tested.

Recent reinterpretation of historic drilling and trench data suggests the principal Kavasuki vein may dip approximately 55 degrees to the east, rather than west as previously assumed. This hypothesis is based on the distribution of broader intercepts in holes drilled from the west and inconsistencies observed in historic drill orientations.

The current drilling program is specifically designed to test this structural hypothesis. Should drilling not support the east-dipping model, the data generated will allow refinement of vein geometry and improve targeting of subsequent holes.

Importantly, a coherent induced polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly measuring approximately 300 metres by 200 metres coincides with the interpreted vein system. The anomaly (6-10 ms) is comparable in scale and character to the Northern Sulphide Zone at Sinivit and supports the presence of sulphide-bearing mineralization beneath the oxide profile.

Figure 2: 3D chargeability mesh of 6-8ms and 8-10ms with historic drilling, trenching and 2026 target points (green circles) at the Kavasuki target.

Initial 2026 Drilling Results - KVH-01

The first hole at Kavasuki, KVH-01 (159 metres), was designed to test the revised structural model. KVH-01 intersected a broad hydrothermal quartz breccia zone from approximately 41.5 metres to 81.0 metres downhole. Sulphide mineralization occurs as clast-rimming sulphides and fracture infill, including pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite. Below this interval, phyllic altered volcanics with minor quartz veining and locally disseminated chalcopyrite and bornite were observed. The style of alteration and sulphide development is consistent with a sulphide-bearing epithermal system.

Assays are pending.

Figure 3: KVH-01 close-up at 56.8m. Partially oxidized hydrothermal quartz breccia with black bands of sulphidic silica

Figure 4: KVH-01 close-up at 51.65m. Oxidized hydrothermal quartz breccia with black sulphidic silica infill

Figure 5: KVH-01 50.67-53.27m core photo. Oxidized hydrothermal quartz breccia with zone of dark sulphides

Figure 6: KVH-01 68.61m-71.19m core tray photo. Partially oxidized hydrothermal quartz breccia with dark sulphides rimming clasts

Corridor Advancement Strategy

The Sinivit-Kavasuki corridor represents approximately 3 kilometres of the 15-kilometre Wild Dog structural system. While detailed modelling is underway at Sinivit, Rig #1 continues advancing Kavasuki, enabling simultaneous refinement of existing zones and testing of new structural targets within the same mineralized corridor.

This disciplined approach allows the Company to strengthen geological understanding while continuing to evaluate scale potential across the broader Wild Dog system.

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold:

Greg McCunn

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Table 1: Sinivit Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max

Depth

(m) Status WDG-01 394358.3 9488853.5 945 -50 115 40.1 Abandoned WDG-02 394426.0 9489024.2 900 -53 50 124.6 Completed WDG-03 394384.9 9488926.5 924 -50 53 127.6 Completed WDG-04 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 75 120.6 Completed WDG-05 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 116 105.9 Completed WDG-06 394428.6 9488923.1 911 -50 352 69.0 Completed WDG-07 394457.5 9489375.0 993 -61 114 201.3 Completed WDG-08 394455.5 9489373.0 993 -57 127 224.0 Completed WDG-09 394459.5 9489374.0 993 -58 85 203.0 Completed WDG-10 394475.1 9489484.0 965 -58 111 220.1 Completed WDG-10A 394476.1 9489484.0 965 -57 114 200.4 Completed WDG-11 394474.1 9489484.0 965 -68 114 253.4 Completed WDG-12 394413.7 9489301.5 982 -52 113 235.2 Completed WDG-13 394408.5 9489301.2 983 -63 102 261.3 Completed WDG-14 394389.2 9489356.0 1002 -55 103 258.3 Completed WDG-15 394385.7 9489385.6 1003 -60 115 253.3 Completed WDG-16 394395.1 9489407.2 984 -70 116 339.2 Completed WDG-17 394383.8 9489357.5 1002 -67 114 331.95 Completed WDG-18 394431.7 9489435.3 960 -65 112 263.8 Completed

Table 2: Kavasuki Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max

Depth

(m) Status KVH-01 395247.0 9490693.0 842 -55 304 159 Completed KVH-02 395248.0 9490692.0 842 -71 304 tbd Drilling

Table 3: Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval1

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) Gold Eq.2

(g/t) WDG-02 65.00 72.00 7.00 5.49 68.84 2.96 10.93 including 65.00 67.00 2.00 10.73 114.64 2.23 15.55 WDG-03 102.00 104.30 2.30 1.68 6.48 0.12 1.94 including 103.55 104.30 0.75 4.05 10.90 0.17 4.45 WDG-04 62.00 68.00 6.00 8.31 27.56 1.15 10.43 including 64.00 68.00 4.00 12.25 36.76 1.63 15.22 including 64.00 66.40 2.40 19.76 57.75 2.59 24.48 WDG-05 72.00 77.00 5.00 1.32 11.71 0.25 1.85 including 72.00 75.00 3.00 1.97 15.36 0.31 2.64 WDG-06 12.00 15.50 3.50 4.61 48.36 4.86 12.79 including 13.70 14.30 0.60 7.44 73.40 10.42 24.61 WDG-07 153.00 163.00 10.00 2.99 10.92 0.32 3.61 including 153.00 158.10 5.10 4.77 14.54 0.54 5.79 WDG-07 172.00 173.20 1.20 7.30 93.50 1.14 10.17 including 172.50 173.20 0.70 12.00 157.00 1.94 16.86 WDG-08 154.00 162.40 8.40 46.46 59.63 1.90 50.12 including 154.00 157.80 3.80 93.31 128.72 4.08 101.19 including 157.00 157.80 0.80 322.00 84.50 12.89 343.17 WDG-08 180.00 188.00 8.00 1.95 4.19 0.13 2.20 including 180.00 184.00 4.00 3.32 3.71 0.16 3.62 WDG-09 169.00 174.00 5.00 4.49 7.98 0.22 4.93 including 169.00 171.00 2.00 10.31 15.35 0.42 11.14 WDG-09 182.40 185.00 2.60 2.74 43.86 2.04 6.45 including 182.80 184.30 1.50 4.17 54.13 2.51 8.72 WDG-10 173.60 175.60 2.00 1.73 28.12 0.63 3.04 WDG-10 184.50 185.20 0.30 4.20 100.00 0.99 6.90 WDG-12 123.20 129.10 5.90 13.96 12.15 0.19 14.40 including 126.60 129.10 2.50 31.29 24.68 0.29 32.04 WDG-12 177.00 182.80 5.80 5.12 15.29 0.59 6.23 including 179.00 182.00 3.00 9.06 28.41 1.06 11.05 WDG-13 134.50 139.60 5.10 3.38 6.08 0.25 3.85 WDG-14 200.77 210.22 9.45 12.61 16.36 0.59 13.72 including 204.30 208.20 3.90 31.25 34.76 1.30 33.69 WDG-15 210.22 223.70 13.48 7.41 16.37 0.31 8.08 including 210.22 214.00 3.78 10.04 20.64 0.39 10.89

219.20 223.70 4.50 13.45 26.50 0.55 14.62 WDG-16 316.90 318.20 1.30 2.74 0 0.18 3.02 WDG-17 242.40 244.35 1.95 1.16 8.77 0.16 1.52 WDG-18 228.80 231.30 2.5 0.81 17.69 0.14 3.09

Notes:

For information on historic drilling, please refer to the Company's technical report entitled "Technical Report on Wild Dog Project, Papua New Guinea" by RSC Consulting Ltd effective March 31, 2025 which is filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Company's website. Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company follows industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures. Diamond drill core (HQ and PQ diameter) was sawn in half, with one-half submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified independent analytical laboratory with internationally recognized quality standards.

Gold analyses were completed by fire assay, with copper and silver initially determined by aqua regia digestion and atomic absorption and subsequently updated using four-acid digestion (MS48) multi-element analysis.

Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at industry-standard frequencies, including routine insertion of blanks following mineralized intervals. All assay batches received to date have passed QA/QC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits.

Core recoveries were within acceptable ranges, and sampling procedures were carefully managed in areas of variable ground conditions.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 metres deep based on a recent MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with two drills currently operating on site.

Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026.

Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. and at the Wafi-Golpu deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

