Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal" or the "Company") - Vertiqal Studios' US Entity (Vertiqal US), a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio reaching more than 50 million Gen Z and young millennial viewers monthly, announced today the renewal of its partnership with a US government agency, marking the Company's second deal with this government agency this year. With this renewal, total campaign spend with Vertiqal US in 2025 has reached seven figures, exclusive of all other revenue.

Following the acquisition of Enthusiast Gaming's digital media assets earlier this year, Vertiqal Studios has significantly expanded its US audience footprint and platform offering, with a majority of the company's audience US-based. The renewal underscores the growing demand for Vertiqal Studios' ability to authentically engage younger demographics through culturally relevant, short-form storytelling across social platforms. Vertiqal Studios interacts with over 50 million young American consumers daily, building content around behavioural economic themes that drive video consumption and action.

"Renewing this relationship reflects the continued trust in our ability to reach, influence, and activate Gen Z and young millennial audiences at scale in the US," said Saad Hussaini, Senior Vice President of Brand Partnerships. "Our platform has proven to be uniquely effective for organizations, including government agencies, that need to communicate important messages to hard-to-reach audiences where they already spend their time."

This second government engagement of the year highlights the Company's expanding role as a strategic partner for both public and private institutions seeking to connect with younger audiences in a rapidly evolving media landscape. Vertiqal Studios' data-driven approach, creative expertise, and expanded network have positioned Vertiqal US as a leader in bridging institutions and next-generation consumers through authentic and impactful digital storytelling.

"Our US expansion has been about more than growth in audience; it's about relevance," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO. "Crossing the seven-figure milestone in a single government partnership spend this year validates the strength of our strategy and the value of our US digital communities to organizations looking to make a meaningful cultural impact."

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios is a social-first digital publisher and video-production studio specializing in creating trend-driven content, immersive experiences, and high-quality campaigns at scale. Leveraging a direct media sales model and in-house production capabilities, Vertiqal connects brands with audiences through innovative storytelling across TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitch, and more. For more information, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

