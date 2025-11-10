Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, is thrilled to announce a new commercial partnership with Market Performance Group (MPG), a top-tier omnichannel commerce agency known for driving exponential growth for leading consumer brands.

This strategic collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for the Kirkman® brand-one of the most trusted names in nutritional supplements for over 75 years. By partnering with MPG, Functional Brands is unlocking bold new opportunities to accelerate Kirkman's expansion across eCommerce, retail, and digital channels-reaching more consumers than ever before with the brand's highly specialized, rigorously tested, and hypoallergenic formulations.

"This partnership represents a huge leap forward for Kirkman and the entire Functional Brands portfolio," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "MPG's proven expertise in scaling health and wellness brands, combined with their best-in-class retail and digital capabilities, positions us to dramatically expand our reach and impact. Together, we're poised to unleash the full growth potential of Kirkman and bring our trusted products to millions of new customers seeking science-based wellness solutions."

"We're equally excited to join forces with Functional Brands to elevate Kirkman's presence across the marketplace," said Jason Reiser, CEO of Market Performance Group. "Kirkman is a heritage brand with incredible equity and a loyal following. With our integrated commercial approach, we see tremendous upside in expanding access to these trusted products and amplifying their visibility across key retail and digital platforms."

The partnership underscores Functional Brands Inc.'s aggressive growth strategy and deep commitment to innovation, trust, and consumer wellness. With the global health and wellness market experiencing record growth, the timing of this collaboration couldn't be better-positioning both companies to capitalize on surging consumer demand for high-quality, science-backed products that support healthier lives.

About Functional Brands Inc.

Functional Brands Inc. is a health and wellness company focused on acquiring and growing science-based consumer brands. With a portfolio that includes trusted names like Kirkman®, P2i by Kirkman®, Hemptown Naturals, Healthy Assist by Kirkman; Functional Brands is committed to providing high-quality, effective solutions that support healthier lives.

For more information, visit www.functionalbrandsinc.com and www.kirkmangroup.com.

About Market Performance Group (MPG)

Market Performance Group is a leading omnichannel commerce agency delivering integrated commercial solutions that accelerate profitable brand growth. MPG's team-industry leaders from top retailers, CPGs, and digital platforms-connects brands with consumers across the full funnel commerce landscape, delivering right-sized strategies, strategic go-to-market plans, advanced analytics, and deep retailer relationships for exceptional results.

