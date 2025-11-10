AECI Limited - Changes to Board Committees

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

CHANGES TO BOARD COMMITTEES

In compliance with paragraph 3.59(c) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the AECI board of directors (Board) advises the Company's shareholders that, as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening corporate governance and enhancing effectiveness and efficiency, the Board has resolved to (i) appoint Mr Walter Dissinger as the Lead Independent Director, as well as a member of the Nominations, Governance and Directors' Affairs Committee; (ii) rename the Remuneration and HR Committee as the Remuneration Committee and appoint Mr Billy Mawasha as a new member of this committee; and (iii) reconstitute certain of the Company's Board committees as follows:

- the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee have been combined to form a new Audit and Risk Committee, comprising Ms Marna Roets (chair), Mr Walter Dissinger, Ms Fikile De Buck, Ms Patricia O' Brien and Ms Nombulelo Moholi;

- the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee and the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee have been combined to form a new Social, Ethics and Safety Committee, comprising Mr Billy Mawasha (chair), Mr Steve Dawson, Mr Sam Coetzer, Ms Fikile De Buck and Ms Patricia O'Brien; and

- the Investment, Innovation and Technology Committee has been replaced by the Strategy and Investment Committee, comprising Mr Steve Dawson (chair), Ms Philisiwe Sibiya, Mr Sam Coetzer, Mr Walter Dissinger, Mr July Ndlovu and Ms Nombulelo Moholi.

The above changes have been instituted with effect from Friday, 7 November 2025.

Woodmead, Sandton

10 November 2025

