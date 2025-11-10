Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from "Torchlight Innovations Inc." to "RZOLV Technologies Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change was approved by the Company's board of directors on November 3, 2025. The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will commence trading under its new name on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at market open on November 12, 2025 (the "Effective Date").

In connection with the Name Change, the following new CUSIP (76091C103) and ISIN (CA76091C1032) numbers have been assigned to the Common Shares. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the Name Change.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean-tech company with an innovative technology that aims to transform the gold mining industry. The Company has developed RZOLV, a proprietary, non-toxic hydrometallurgical formula for gold extraction. The formula offers a sustainable, safe, and water-based alternative to cyanide.

While cyanide has been the industry standard for over a century, its toxic nature has led to bans in several countries and costly permitting challenges for mining companies. RZOLV offers similar cost and performance metrics as cyanide, but with a non-toxic, reusable and sustainable profile. The Company is currently focused on validating its technology through a 100-tonne industrial test, after which full commercialization efforts will begin.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. has safeguarded RZOLV by filing an international patent and possessing a robust portfolio of trade secrets, facility security, chemical obfuscation, and stringent employment confidentiality agreements ensuring long-term competitive advantages. The intellectual property framework includes protection for its chemical formulation, regeneration processes, and specific applications in heap leaching, vat leaching, and concentrate processing.

