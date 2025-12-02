Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Orsmond as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective December 1, 2025.

Mr. Orsmond is a seasoned Business and Finance executive with more than 25 years of proven success in leading, scaling, and transforming companies into major global enterprises.

Mark has held key positions in the mining sector, including CFO of Minco Mining, VP Corporate Development for Minco Silver, and director of Keegan Resources. He was CFO and Executive Vice President of the ALL-SEA Group of Companies and served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of the Corix Group of Companies, one of North America's leading water infrastructure companies, operating across 30 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. At Corix, he managed a finance organization of 45 professionals and oversaw a treasury exceeding $1.6 billion.

In recent years, Mark has focused on the rapidly growing EV technology sector, serving as CFO of both Taiga Motors (TSX: TAIG) and ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ: SOLO).

"We are pleased to welcome Mark to the RZOLV management team in what will be a seamless transition," said Duane Nelson, Chief Executive Officer and Director of RZOLV. "Mark's experience will be invaluable as we continue the research and development and commercialization our water-based reagent for gold and critical-mineral extraction from ores, concentrates, and mine waste streams."

Effective December 1st, 2025, Grant Bond who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2022, stepped down from his role as CFO. He will continue to provide assistance to the Company as needed during a transition period in a consulting capacity. The Company thanks Mr. Bond for his long-standing dedication and significant contributions to RZOLV and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

RZOLV also retained Departures Capital Inc. ("DC") to provide an electronic advertising and marketing campaign for a period of 12 months (1 year) at a cost of $35,000 plus GST pursuant to a service contract dated October 22, 2025. DC is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, DC and its principals do not have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest. DC can be reached at #1500 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, (519) 590-6985, Email: contact@departurescapital.com.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean-tech company developing innovative, non-toxic solutions that aim to transform gold extraction and mine-site remediation. The Company's flagship product, RZOLV, is a proprietary water-based hydrometallurgical formula that provides a sustainable, safe alternative to sodium cyanide for the dissolution and recovery of gold.

Cyanide has been the industry standard for more than a century, yet its toxicity has resulted in bans or restrictions across multiple jurisdictions, along with significant permitting, handling, and ESG challenges for mining companies. RZOLV delivers comparable performance and cost metrics to cyanide while offering a non-toxic, reusable, and environmentally sustainable profile, enabling gold extraction in regions, ore types, and project settings where cyanide use is impractical, prohibited, or socially unacceptable. For more information: https://www.rzolv.com.

