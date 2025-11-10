Grit on the Run: One DICK'S Sporting Goods Teammate's Unstoppable Spirit

Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / When 54,000 runners took off at the 2025 Chicago Marathon, one of them was running on more than just training and adrenaline. Sabik Cohran, a Footwear Sales Lead at DICK'S Sporting Goods in Schaumburg, Illinois, had only been running for a year. But Sabik was running on grit.

Born without ankle or shin bones, Sabik had both legs amputated at just four years old. That didn't slow him down though. In fact, it did the opposite. Growing up, he played football, basketball, lacrosse and wrestled. Movement was never a limitation. It was freedom.

What he had, for most of his training, were prosthetics padded with polyfill (stuffing material used in pillows), not built for long distances. His knees would bleed. His legs were raw. But he kept going. Early mornings. Late nights. Mile after mile. Eventually, he was fitted with proper running blades and treads, but the mindset stuck: improvise, adapt, move forward. Every painful step was part of something bigger.

"Those first 100 miles showed me I didn't want to stop. That wasn't the end, it was the beginning," said Sabik.

During training, Sabik met Jo Dearman, Nike EKIN, who works with local retail teams. He told her he wished he could run in the same shoes he sells every day at DICK'S.

That conversation stuck.

Through Nike's adaptive program, Jo helped him get performance treads, the same ones used by para-athletes in international competitions. The pair Sabik received were extras from the 2024 Paris Olympics, specially designed to attach to running blades. Sabik is saving those treads for when he needs to replace his current pair.

"They didn't just send gear," Sabik said. "They sent belief."

By fall 2025, Sabik had gone from new runner to marathon finisher, crossing the line in 3:56:18.

"When he came around mile 20, the crowd just erupted," Jo recalled. "He looked like he'd won the Super Bowl. His arms were out. He was smiling. It was electric."

But for Sabik, it wasn't about the time. It was about proving to himself what was possible, and showing others, too.

At DICK'S, Sabik is just as much a force on the floor as he was on the marathon course. He mentors new teammates, motivates everyone around him and brings the same grit to every shift.

"Sabik is a great asset to our team here at Schaumburg," said Chris Figgins, Executive Director, DICK'S House of Sport. "We are in awe of his grit, determination and his sheer desire to accomplish his goals. Sabik is so passionate about his running journey, and he shares that same knowledge and enthusiasm with our teammates and athletes. Sabik inspires us to push ourselves every day and proves that when you put your mind to something, you can accomplish it."

Now, Sabik's setting his sights on the American record for double amputees in the marathon, a goal he's chasing within the next five years. He's also growing his social media presence to inspire other adaptive athletes, sharing his training, gear tips and day-to-day life with prosthetics.

His message?

"The bad days always end. Just keep moving forward."

You can follow Sabik's journey on Instagram and TikTok.

Written by Rebecca Hoolahan.

"I've never had legs, but I've always had drive." - Sabik Cohran

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DICK'S Sporting Goods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/grit-on-the-run-one-dicks-sporting-goods-teammates-unstoppable-spirit-1099449