Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Representatives from TMX Group and invited guests celebrated the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) Ring the Bell for Climate just ahead of Canada Climate Week Xchange's (CCWX) inaugural kick-off event. CCWX was founded by Toronto Stock Exchange along with Founding Members Canada Climate Law Initiative, CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, GLOBE, and the Responsible Investment Association. The initiative is dedicated to advancing cross-collaboration on Canada's climate-related challenges and opportunities. CCWX takes place November 24-30.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQPZXKXVcqI

The market open celebration took place as part of the WFE's Ring the Bell for Climate campaign, in which exchanges from around the world come together to highlight the importance of sustainability issues in the finance industry and demonstrate the role they are playing to address them. By ringing their opening or closing bells, exchanges are recognizing the important role they play in supporting climate action, channeling capital toward sustainable pursuits, and supporting issuers through the transformation of the economy.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange