Kyndryl expands collaboration with Dow Inc. to accelerate application modernization with AI and automation

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced the expansion of its nearly two-decade collaboration with Dow (NYSE: DOW), a global leader in materials science. Through this expanded engagement, Kyndryl will collaborate with Dow to modernize infrastructure applications leveraging AI and automation to boost operational agility and accelerate innovation across Dow's technology stack.

"Dow's IT mission is to empower our teams with modern, intelligent solutions that drive productivity and innovation across our global operations," said Chris Koniecny, Enterprise Applications & Technology IT Director at Dow. "By partnering with Kyndryl to modernize our application landscape and infuse AI and automation, we are taking a bold step forward in our digital transformation journey. This collaboration has also delivered measurable cost savings for Dow. Kyndryl's expertise in providing end-to-end modernization and applications services across the enterprise and commitment make them the ideal choice for this next phase."

"We are proud to expand our collaboration with Dow," said Gretchen Tinnerman, Managing Partner at Kyndryl. "By applying our advanced capabilities in application management, AI and automation, we are helping Dow drive enterprise-wide innovation, enhance efficiency and support its applications in becoming modern, resilient and future-ready."

Over the two decades, the collaboration has enabled Dow to modernize and enhance operational efficiency across its global operations. Kyndryl also manages and provides Kyndryl Consult services to Dow's IT infrastructure including cloud, network, digital workplace, and security and resiliency services.

