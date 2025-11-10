Computer Modelling Group Ltd: CMG Signs Global Multi-Year Simulation Software Licensing Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") (TSX: CMG) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year software licensing agreement with Shell for CMG's suite of simulation solutions, including CoFlowTM, the industry's first enterprise solution integrating reservoir and production simulation workflows.

This agreement represents the culmination of a long-term development relationship between CMG and Shell. It is a major milestone in a collaboration that has spanned more than a decade and marks CoFlow'sTM transition from a joint research initiative to a full commercial software product. By integrating CoFlowTM with CMG's proven reservoir simulation software, customers are empowered to enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and drive efficiency across their global portfolios.

"Our partnership with Shell reflects years of scientific innovation and deep trust built between our teams," said Pramod Jain, CEO of CMG. "This agreement validates the technical excellence and strategic importance of CoFlowTM and reaffirms the value of our broader simulation software suite. We are excited to enter this next phase of collaboration with Shell, helping them achieve their objectives in developing complex, capital-intensive assets."

About CoFlowTM

CoFlow is CMG's integrated production system modeling (IPSM) platform, built from the ground up to unify the reservoir and production domains in a single collaborative environment. By connecting subsurface and surface models dynamically, CoFlow enables multidisciplinary teams to work seamlessly on a shared digital representation of the asset, resulting in more accurate forecasts, faster decision cycles, and improved field performance.

Key Features:

Unified asset model - Intelligent synchronization between reservoir and production systems across the entire life cycle of the field.

- Intelligent synchronization between reservoir and production systems across the entire life cycle of the field. Collaborative environment - Real-time data consistency and visibility for geoscientists, reservoir, and production engineers.

- Real-time data consistency and visibility for geoscientists, reservoir, and production engineers. Operational efficiency - Eliminates the need for manual data transfers, complex integration scripts, and custom workflows.

- Eliminates the need for manual data transfers, complex integration scripts, and custom workflows. Informed decision-making - Captures short- and long-term production interactions for more realistic optimization and planning.

- Captures short- and long-term production interactions for more realistic optimization and planning. Engineer-first design - Simplifies complex workflows, allowing teams to focus on technical insight rather than tool management.



About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Oslo, Stavanger, and Kaiserslautern. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "aims", "intend", "can", "goal", "seek", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are detailed in the companies' public filings.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



