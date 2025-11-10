Integrum AB: Integrum enters into bridge loan agreement to cover short-term working capital needs

Integrum AB (publ) ("Integrum" or the "Company") has today entered into an agreement for a bridge loan of up to SEK 7 million with Buntel AB. The purpose of the loan is to cover the Company's short-term working capital needs during the period until the completion of the rights issue, resolved by the Company's extraordinary general meeting on November 10, 2025 (the "Rights Issue").

In order to cover the Company's short-term working capital needs until the proceeds from the Rights Issue are received by the Company, the Company has entered into an agreement regarding a bridge loan of up to SEK 7 million with Buntel AB. The Company intends to repay the utilized portion of the bridge loan in connection with the completion of the Rights Issue. As compensation for the bridge loan, an arrangement fee of 3 percent applies, as well as a fixed interest rate of 1 percent for each commenced month will be paid. The loan matures, at the latest, on December 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company considers that the terms are market-based and favorable for the Company, taking into account the Company's financial situation.

This disclosure contains information that Integrum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 10-11-2025 16:55 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Hillsten, CEO

Tel: +46 733 55 28 32

E-mail: martin.hillsten@integrum.se

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Integrum

Integrum is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA® Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore avoiding the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA® Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.