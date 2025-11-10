PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Obtains Authorization for Water Utilization Work at Igor Processing Plant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX", including its Peruvian subsidiaries) is pleased to announce that it has received the Directorial Resolution No. 0912-2025-ANA-AAA.HCH dated November 5, 2025, from the Water Administrative Authority ("Autoridad Administrativa del Agua") of Huarmey Chicama, a regional branch of Peru's National Water Authority ("Autoridad Nacional del Agua"), authorizing the execution of water utilization works for the Igor CIL and Flotation Plant (the "Plant"), currently under construction.

The Plant, designed with a capacity of 350 tons per day, will produce dore and precious metal concentrates from ore mined at the Igor Project. This authorization marks another key milestone as the Company continues advancing the construction of its gold and silver processing facility and securing the necessary permits for commissioning.

The Directorial Resolution specifically authorizes the installation of a 1,770-meter-long metallic pipeline and the construction of two pumping stations that will transport water from 3,070 to 3,570 meters above sea level, covering a vertical elevation difference of 500 meters. Construction activities are scheduled to commence in November 2025, with completion expected within 98 calendar days.

John Thomas, CEO of PPX Mining Corp., commented, "This is a critical permit toward achieving the commissioning of our processing plant. Water is essential to the metallurgical process, and our engineering design incorporates a recirculation system that minimizes consumption, reduces environmental impact, and promotes social responsibility. This sustainable approach is fundamental to maintaining harmonious relationships with the communities surrounding the project. With this authorization and the completion of construction, PPX will be able to obtain the final Water Use License for the plant."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

John Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding test results, future plans or management estimates. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business plans and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain any required regulatory approvals, if applicable. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ppx-obtains-authorization-for-water-utilization-work-at-igor-processing-plant-1099451