Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Sparq Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) (FSE: M26) ("Sparq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has developed an AI-driven grid-power control ("GPC") device for residential, commercial and industrial solar applications.

With the rapidly growing solar market, there are multitudes of new applications which require precise power control between the solar electricity generation, the load demand, and the power grid. The GPC device can be operated in zero-power-export, static-power-export, and dynamic energy trading modes, as defined by the user. In addition, the GPC device is suitable for single-phase, three-phase, balanced and unbalanced power systems, making it a 'universal' power control device for the residential, commercial and industrial applications. The communication between the power system elements is wirelessly performed allowing a seamless and easy installation.

Dr. Majid Pahlevani, Chief Technology Officer of the Company, commented: "With the AI and algorithm-centric design, the new device enables the system level solutions without the use of additional hardware making it simpler and cheaper to install."

Dr. Praveen Jain, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, added: "The launch of our AI-driven GPC device is a further example of what can be accomplished with Sparq's unique architecture. Moving functionality from hardware to software has enabled Sparq to create far more flexible solutions for the marketplace that provide customers with greater functionality and resilience, while lowering costs."

ABOUT SPARQ

Sparq designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. Sparq has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings. Sparq's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

