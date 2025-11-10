

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) is reportedly set to hide the front-facing camera beneath the display of its 2027 iPhone, marking the company's first model with no visible screen cutouts, according to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.



The innovation aligns with Apple's plan for a 20th anniversary iPhone featuring a fully bezel-less design that curves along all four edges.



The move follows Apple's gradual development of under-screen camera and Face ID technologies, with Face ID expected to appear first in the iPhone 18 Pro in 2026. While Android phones have experimented with similar designs, Apple's version is expected to overcome image-quality issues caused by light distortion through advanced optical engineering.



Reports suggest Apple's supplier, LG Innotek, has developed a 'freeform optic' lens array to improve brightness and clarity for cameras hidden behind the display. Additionally, JP Morgan has indicated that Apple's first foldable iPhone could feature an industry-first 24-megapixel under-display camera, far exceeding the typical 4-8 MP used in current designs.



Apple's 2027 model is rumored to skip the 'iPhone 19' name, echoing its 10th-anniversary decision to jump from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X, underscoring what may be one of its most ambitious redesigns in years.



AAPL currently trades at $269.33, up 0.42% on the NasdaqGS.



