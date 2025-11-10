

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apple TV has said it has no intention of adopting ad-supported plans like its streaming competitors. Apple senior vice president of services Eddy Cue stated in a recent interview with Screen International that the company currently has 'no plans' to launch an ad tier.



While he didn't completely rule out the possibility, he added that Apple wants to maintain affordable prices so that viewers aren't distracted by commercials.



Following reports that Apple has looked into the possibility of starting an advertising business, the comments were made.



Apple even hired seasoned ad industry professional Lauren Fry in 2023 after meeting with UK ratings group Barb. But according to Cue, the emphasis is still on improving the service's content and pricing.



Apple TV currently costs $13 a month, after several price hikes. That's still cheaper than Netflix or Disney+ without ads. But reports suggest Apple TV isn't profitable and costs Apple about 1 billion dollars per year to run, with around 45 million subscribers.



Instead of adding ads or buying large studios, Apple's video chiefs say they're committed to growing through original programming. They said Apple isn't looking to license older shows or make big acquisitions.



The goal, they say, is to build an all-original service centered on emotional, human-focused storytelling.



