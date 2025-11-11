Data has become the new crude oil of today's markets. In times of inflation, geopolitical instability, and fragile supply chains, access to reliable information is gaining strategic importance. With the launch of the AI-based Mining IQ platform and its partnership with Rio Tinto, Aspermont is transforming in 2025 from a media company into a global data intelligence specialist for the commodities industry. The platform combines centuries of industry knowledge with state-of-the-art AI. Risks, ESG performance, and project developments can now be assessed in real time. What was once considered almost witchcraft is now the new standard for data-driven decision-making. Supported by the digitization of 200 years of mining archives and a strong institutional capital base, a scalable, subscription-based business model with global appeal is emerging. Aspermont is making the leap from information broker to architect of a networked, intelligent resource economy. A quantum leap from traditional media provider to digital industry architect.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...