Statkraft AS: Statkraft delivers on climate ambitions: Opens new solar and hybrid plants in Brazil

(Belém, Brazil / Oslo, Norway - 11 November, 2025) - Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, inaugurates new solar farms and batteries at the climate summit COP30 in Belém. The hybrid projects are utilising some of the world's best solar and wind resources in Brazil to cut emissions and deliver on the Summit's call for more climate action.

At the climate summit COP30 in Belém, Norway's Minister of Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, Governor Jerônimo Rodrigues of the State of Bahia and Statkraft's CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal inaugurated the solar and hybrid plants Morro do Cruzeiro Solar (76 MWp) and Santa Eugênia Solar (198 MWp) located in the state of Bahia.

Statkraft is also commissioning the 69 MWp Serrita solar farm in Pernambuco this autumn. The total investment of 2.3 billion NOK is adding 340 MWp of clean energy to Brazil's energy system, 5 percent of the new solar capacity in Brazil in 2025.

The three solar farms will produce 789 GWh annually, more than the annual solar power production in the country of Norway. Including the wind farm, total production is 3400 GWh annually. These projects are estimated to save 111 000 tons of CO2 annually.

"These projects directly support the global goals to triple renewable energy capacity, ensure a just transition from fossil fuels, and foster local development in a sustainable way. This is green transition in practice, and a clear signal that Statkraft is delivering results that matter for Brazil and the global climate effort. We are proud of the deliveries we present here at COP," says Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, President and CEO of Statkraft.

"By investing in innovative renewable solutions and working closely with local communities, we are not only supporting Brazil's energy transition but also contributing to global climate goals. The projects help phase out fossil energy sources and strengthen a more robust, diversified, and emission-free energy mix in Brazil-a country already among the world's leaders in renewables. The projects also support development in northeast Brazil, a region with significant needs for growth and opportunity," says Fernando de Lapuerta, Executive Vice President of Statkraft's international business.

In the most optimistic scenario of Statkraft's Green Transition Scenarios, global warming can be limited to 1.9 degrees, in line with the Paris Agreement's 2 degrees goal, but not sufficient for 1.5. However, if progress in the energy transition doesn't continue at a high pace, the report predicts a temperature increase of around 2.4 degrees, with major consequences for people and the planet.

"COP30 in Belém marks a pivotal moment for global climate action. Our scenarios show that it is still possible to reach the 2-degree target of the Paris Agreement, but this requires a significantly faster pace of emission cuts than we see today. Solar energy, in combination with batteries and wind power, is the fastest and cheapest way to cut emissions and ensure a just transition," says Lapuerta.



With the addition of these solar and battery plants, Statkraft Brazil's total portfolio will be 2.3 GW and positions the company among the major renewable companies in the country.

The projects combine solar, wind, and battery storage to address the challenges of variable production and ensure stable power supply-demonstrating how technology can accelerate the energy transition.

"We are committed to generating positive social impact by creating employment opportunities, enhancing local infrastructure, and establishing vocational training programmes. As part of our efforts to reduce environmental impacts, we collaborate with communities on various initiatives such as tree planting and beekeeping," says Thiago Tomazzoli, Country Manager for Statkraft Brazil.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 7,000 employees in more than 20 countries.