

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Group Corp (SNE) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY570.452 billion, or JPY94.51 per share. This compares with JPY501.909 billion, or JPY82.34 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to JPY5.729 trillion from JPY5.536 trillion last year.



Sony Group Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY570.452 Bln. vs. JPY501.909 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY94.51 vs. JPY82.34 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.729 Tn vs. JPY5.536 Tn last year.



