

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (STBFY) announced earnings for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY75.365 billion, or JPY243.90 per share. This compares with JPY83.260 billion, or JPY269.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to JPY1.278 trillion from JPY1.277 trillion last year.



Suntory Beverage & Food Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



