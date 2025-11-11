

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Persol Holdings Co.,Ltd. (59R.F) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY23.976 billion, or JPY10.80 per share. This compares with JPY21.381 billion, or JPY9.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to JPY752.741 billion from JPY717.586 billion last year.



Persol Holdings Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.976 Bln. vs. JPY21.381 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY10.80 vs. JPY9.50 last year. -Revenue: JPY752.741 Bln vs. JPY717.586 Bln last year.



