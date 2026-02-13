

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Persol Holdings Co.,Ltd. (59R.F) released earnings for its nine months that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY34.388 billion, or JPY15.46 per share. This compares with JPY31.161 billion, or JPY13.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Persol Holdings Co.,Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of JPY37.220 billion or JPY16.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to JPY1.154 trillion from JPY1.086 trillion last year.



Persol Holdings Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



