

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyu Corporation (01T.F) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY56.236 billion, or JPY98.14 per share. This compares with JPY49.466 billion, or JPY82.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to JPY518.986 billion from JPY525.234 billion last year.



Tokyu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



