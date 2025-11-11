

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp (KYOCY,6971.T), a Japanese ceramic technology developer, announced on Tuesday the launch of the Triple Lens AI Depth Sensor for Advanced Object Recognition. In addition, the firm announced the successful demonstration of Underwater Wireless Optical Communication technology capable of short-range data transmission at 5.2 Gbps.



The other technology innovations of the firm include High-Resolution mmWave Sensor, Optoelectronic integrated module OPTINITY, Phased Array Antenna Module or PAAM, and Real-Time Interactive Caption Display System Cotopat.



Notably, Kyocera's Triple Lens AI Depth Sensor, UWOC in underwater drones and technologies and a high-resolution millimetre-wave sensor to support autonomous driving will be exhibited at one of the world's largest trade shows, CES 2026, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, January 6 -9, 2026.



The Triple Lens camera utilises three lenses and proprietary AI to recognise and accurately measure the distance to and size of semi-transparent, thin, and delicate line-shaped objects that are difficult to detect with the human eye and traditional stereo cameras, tripling the precision for tiny objects from 1 mm to 0.3 mm.



The Depth Sensor for close imaging is expected to help in inspection procedures in manufacturing units, improve precision in surgical robotics, and enable easier harvesting with agricultural robots.



Meanwhile, underwater Wireless Optical Communication or UWOC technology could enable real-time, large-volume data transmission for ocean exploration and underwater robot operations, providing immediate access to high-resolution images, video feeds, and sensor data, and supporting more efficient underwater research and robot control.



Kyocera's High-Resolution mmWave Sensor spots minute object vibrations, enabling 4D sensing including velocity, distance, horizontal direction, and vertical direction relative to the target.



In addition, The optoelectronic integrated module OPTINITY of the firm Doubles Bandwidth for AI and Autonomous Driving and couples an electrical wiring board and optical technologies to convert electrical signals to optical signals and vice versa for twice the bandwidth of the last generation.



Kyocera's Phased Array Antenna Module or PAAM is engineerd for security applications, including critical infrastructure threat detection, national security, and drone surveillance, providing improved situational awareness by generating multiple simultaneous beams in different directions and frequencies.



Cotopat of Kyocera is a real-time speech recognition system that displays text, diagrams, and videos to facilitate smooth communication and eliminate conversational and language barriers.



Together with Kyocera AVX Components Corporation, Kyocera will exhibit jointly with Kyocera International, Inc., and Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. at booth #6501 in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility Zone, West Hall, at CES 2026.



