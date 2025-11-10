Friedman Industries Inc.: Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter Results

LONGVIEW, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ/GS: FRD) announced today its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

September 30, 2025 Quarter Highlights:

Net earnings of $2.2 million

Sales of $152.4 million: up 43% year-over-year

Highest sales volume in Company history: up 28% year-over-year and up 12% quarter-over-quarter

Acquisition of Century Metals & Supplies on August 29, 2025

"This quarter marks a significant milestone for Friedman, as we achieved record sales volume driven by our focused efforts to improve capacity utilization across our operations," said Michael J. Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, we successfully completed the acquisition of Century Metals & Supplies which expands our product portfolio, processing capabilities, and geographic reach. These accomplishments reflect the strength of our strategy, the dedication of our team, and the trust of our customers. With our enhanced scale and capabilities, we are better positioned than ever to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and sustainable growth to our shareholders," Taylor concluded.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (the "2025 quarter"), the Company recorded net earnings of approximately $2.2 million ($0.32 diluted earnings per share) on sales of approximately $152.4 million compared to a net loss of approximately $0.7 million ($0.10 diluted loss per share) on sales of approximately $106.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (the "2024 quarter"). Sales volume for the 2025 quarter consisted of approximately 154,500 tons of inventory sold and another 24,500 tons of toll processing customer owned material compared to 2024 quarter sales volume consisting of approximately 121,500 tons of inventory sold and another 18,000 tons of toll processing. The increase in sales volume for the 2025 quarter was primarily related to a combination of stronger demand among some customers and successful gains of market share. The 2025 quarter results include non-recurring expenses of approximately $0.9 million related to the acquisition of Century Metals & Supplies.

The table below provides our unaudited statements of operations for the three- and six-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net Sales $ 152,383 $ 106,759 $ 287,160 $ 221,310 Costs and expenses: Cost of materials sold (excludes items shown separately below) 126,082 88,761 231,786 184,656 Processing and warehousing expense 9,064 7,861 18,392 16,558 Delivery expense 7,134 5,381 13,534 11,432 Selling, general and administrative expense 6,287 3,935 11,742 8,446 Depreciation and amortization 937 823 1,784 1,618 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 222 - 222 Earnings (loss) from operations 2,879 (224 ) 9,922 (1,622 ) Gain on economic hedges of risk 851 194 1,127 5,569 Interest expense (754 ) (869 ) (1,432 ) (1,550 ) Other income (expense) 1 (3 ) 5 - Earnings (loss) before income taxes 2,977 (902 ) 9,622 2,397 Income tax expense (benefit) 737 (227 ) 2,354 505 Net earnings (loss) $ 2,240 $ (675 ) $ 7,268 $ 1,892 Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ (0.10 ) $ 1.03 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.32 $ (0.10 ) $ 1.03 $ 0.27

The table below provides summarized unaudited balance sheets as of September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025:

SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

ASSETS: Current Assets $ 231,325 $ 166,467 Noncurrent Assets 79,964 60,355 Total Assets $ 311,289 $ 226,822 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current Liabilities $ 71,377 $ 38,324 Noncurrent Liabilities 100,639 56,073 Total Liabilities 172,016 94,397 Total Stockholders' Equity 139,273 132,425 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 311,289 $ 226,822

FLAT-ROLL SEGMENT OPERATIONS

Flat-roll product segment sales for the 2025 quarter totaled approximately $143.3 million compared to approximately $97.4 million for the 2024 quarter. The flat-roll segment had sales volume of approximately 147,000 tons from inventory and another 24,500 tons of toll processing for the 2025 quarter compared to approximately 112,000 tons from inventory and 18,000 tons of toll processing for the 2024 quarter. The average per ton selling price of flat-roll segment inventory increased from approximately $858 per ton in the 2024 quarter to approximately $963 per ton in the 2025 quarter. The flat-roll segment recorded operating profits of approximately $5.7 million and $2.7 million for the 2025 quarter and 2024 quarter, respectively.

TUBULAR SEGMENT OPERATIONS

Tubular product segment sales for the 2025 quarter totaled approximately $9.0 million compared to approximately $9.4 million for the 2024 quarter. Sales volume for the 2025 quarter was approximately 7,500 tons compared to approximately 9,000 tons for the 2024 quarter. The average per ton selling price of tubular segment inventory increased from approximately $1,030 per ton for the 2024 quarter to approximately $1,185 per ton for the 2025 quarter. The tubular segment recorded earnings from operations of approximately $0.9 million for the 2025 quarter compared to a loss from operations of approximately $0.6 million for the 2024 quarter.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

We utilize hot-rolled coil ("HRC") futures, options and swaps to manage price risk on unsold inventory and longer-term fixed price sales agreements. We typically account for our hedging activities under mark-to-market ("MTM") accounting treatment and all hedging decisions are intended to protect the value of our inventory and produce more consistent financial results over price cycles. With MTM accounting treatment it is possible that hedging related gains or losses might be recognized in a different period than the corresponding improvement or contraction in our physical margins. For the 2025 quarter, we recognized a gain on hedging activities of approximately $0.9 million.

OUTLOOK

The Company anticipates that third quarter fiscal 2026 sales volume will remain consistent with second quarter levels, as the additional volume from the Century Metals & Supplies acquisition is expected to offset the anticipated holiday-related slowdown during the quarter. Margins are expected to improve modestly quarter over quarter, driven by anticipated increases in metals pricing during the third quarter.

"As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy with discipline and agility," Taylor said. "The integration of Century Metals & Supplies is progressing well, and we are already seeing promising synergies that will enhance our performance in the future. With a resilient business model, a strong balance sheet, and an exceptional team, Friedman is well positioned to continue delivering value for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

ABOUT FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES

Friedman Industries, Incorporated ("the Company"), headquartered in Longview, Texas, is a diversified metals processing and pipe manufacturing company operating through two segments: Flat-Roll Products and Tubular Products.

The Flat-Roll Products segment includes processing facilities in Hickman, Arkansas; Decatur, Alabama; Miami, Florida; East Chicago, Indiana; Granite City, Illinois; and Sinton, Texas, as well as a distribution facility in Orlando, Florida. This segment processes carbon steel, stainless steel, and aluminum flat-rolled products. The Hickman, East Chicago, and Granite City facilities operate temper mills and corrective leveling cut-to-length lines; the Sinton and Decatur facilities operate stretcher leveler cut-to-length lines; and the Miami facility operates both a corrective leveling cut-to-length line and a slitting line.

The Tubular Products segment operates in Lone Star, Texas, where the Company manufactures electric resistance welded (ERW) pipe and distributes pipe through its Texas Tubular Products division.

For more information, visit www.friedmanindustries.com.

